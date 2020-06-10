Public Notice

Addison Township

Notice of Public Accuracy Test of Voting Equipment

To the qualified electors of Addison Township, Oakland County, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in all precincts for the August 4, 2020 primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 , 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Addison Township Offices, located at 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI 48367. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan Election Law.

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

248-628-3317 ext 216

Publish: June 10, 2020