Public Notice: Addison Township

Township of Addison Public Hearing Notice: Zoning Board of Appeals

Please be advised pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, the Township of Addison Zoning Board of Appeals at a regular meeting on July 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, at the Addison Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, 48367 shall hold a public hearing to consider the following application based on materials and documents submitted by the applicant (s):

Case 20-2 Applicant: Chet’s Properties #1 INC. (Chester Zochowski)

Parcel Address: 1845 Rochester Rd. Leonard MI. 48367

Parcel: 05.27.227.015

parcel size estimated: Plat 60 x 140

Zoning: Residential (R-1)

The Hearing: The Applicant seeks a dimensional variance from the Township of Addison, Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Addison Township Zoning Ordinance. The applicant requests a 967 vertical square foot dimensional variance for an addition for a second floor from Article 5, section 5.01 scope and 5.07.1 non-conforming structures.

5.01 Scope: No building or land or part thereof in Addison Township shall be used, altered, constructed, reconstructed or moved within or into said township without a variance except in conformity with the provisions of this ordinance which apply to the district in which it is located. If within the districts established by this ordinance or amendments that may later be adopted, there exist lots, structures, uses of land and structures and characteristics of use which were lawful before this ordinance was passed or amended, but which would be prohibited, regulated or restricted under the terms of this ordinance or future amendment, it is the intent of this ordinance to permit these nonconformities to continue until they are removed or discontinued but not to encourage their survival. It is further the intent of this ordinance that the nonconformity shall not be enlarged upon, expanded or extended, or be used as grounds for adding other structures or uses prohibited. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the zoning board of appeals may grant variances to extend or expand nonconforming structures but not the degree of nonconformity.

5.07.1 Non conforming structures: The nonconforming structure may not be enlarged or altered in a way which increases its nonconformity, but any structure or portion thereof may be altered to decrease its nonconformity.

The complete zoning ordinance is available at the Clerk’s office to view or purchase to or on the web site. www.addisontwp.org

Notices: A copy of this notification is mailed to property owners of record within three hundred (300) feet of all boundaries. A complete copy of the underlying application for case #20-2 is available at the Clerk’s office during normal business hours for review, inspection or purchase. Your written comments are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than the close of business of the date of the public hearing. You may mail to the address above attention “Zoning Board of Appeals,” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at above address or present written comments at the public hearing in person up to the close of the Public Hearing. The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting or public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Clerk allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request for aids or services. 248.628.3317 ext 216

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

Publish: June 17, 2020

Posted: June 17, 2020

Mailed: June 17, 2020