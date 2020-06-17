Public Notice: Addison Township

Township of Addison

Public Hearing Notice:

Zoning Board of Appeals

Please be advised pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, the Township of Addison Zoning Board of Appeals at a regular meeting on July 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, at the Addison Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, 48367 shall hold a public hearing to consider the following application based on materials and documents submitted by the applicant (s):

Case 20-1 Applicant: Paul and Laura Ubelhor

Parcel Address: 1950 Cirrus Leonard MI. 48367

Parcel: 05.28.251.009

parcel size estimated: 11.30

Zoning: Suburban Farms (SF)

The Hearing: The Applicant seeks a dimensional variance from the Township of Addison, Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Article 4, 4.21.2b of theAddison Township Zoning Ordinance. The applicant requests a dimensional variance for the placement of a 70.5 x 40 x 26 (h) accessory structure completely in the front yard; 4.21.2b,

Article 4, Section 4.21. 2 b. Accessory buildings in the A, R-E, S-E and S-F districts. Unless specifically provided for otherwise elsewhere in this ordinance, accessory buildings in the A, R-E, S-E and S-F districts shall be subject to the following regulations:

b. An accessory building located in the R-E, S-E or S-F district shall meet the minimum yard setback requirements of the district in which the accessory building or structure is located and shall not be located in the front yard.

The complete zoning ordinance is available at the Clerk’s office to view or purchase or on the web site. www.addisontwp.org

Notices: A copy of this notification is mailed to property owners of record within three hundred (300) feet of all boundaries. A complete copy of the underlying application for case #20-1 is available at the Clerk’s office during normal business hours for review, inspection or purchase. Your written comments are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than the close of business of the date of the public hearing. You may mail to the address above attention “Zoning Board of Appeals,” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at above address or present written comments at the public hearing in person up to the close of the Public Hearing. Addison Township observes the County and/or State EO orders for social distancing and face masks in a public building. The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting or public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Clerk allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request for aids or services. 248.628.3317 ext 216

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

Publish: June 17, 2020

Posted: June 17, 2020

Mailed: June 17, 2020