Public Notice: Addison Township

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION

FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTION

ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

FOR ADDISON TOWNSHIP

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF ADDISON TOWNSHIP, OAKLAND COUNTY, STATE OF MICHIGAN: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that there will be an election for the August 4, 2020 Primary and that any qualified elector of Addison Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the Office of the Township Clerk; the Office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State Branch Office; or other designated State Agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local Clerk is Monday, July 20, 2020.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL168.492) at the Addison Township Clerk’s Office, located at 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI 48367 at the following times:

· Regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 – 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 – 4:00 p.m.

· Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

· Election Day, Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the August 4, 2020 Primary Election will be conducted in all voting precincts of Addison Township for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices:

Partisan Section: United States Senator, Representative in Congress 8th district, Representative in the State legislature 46th district.

County Offices: Executive, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff , Clerk-Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resource Commissioner and Commissioner for the 3rd district

Non-Partisan: Judge of Circuit Court 6th district

Local Partisan Offices: Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer and Trustees.

Precinct Delegates

Information for Voters:

Sample ballots with candidate listing may be obtained at the Clerk’s Office, pbennett@addsiontwp.org or mi.gov/vote. The Clerk’s Office will be open on the Saturday preceding the election, August 1, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Persons with disabilities needing accommodations should contact the clerk’s office.

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard MI. 48367

248.628.3317 ext 216 pbennett@addisontwp.org

Publish: June 24, 2020