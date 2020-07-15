Public Notice: Addison Township

NOTICE OF THE AUGUST

PRIMARY ELECTION

For the Township of Addison

To the Qualified Electors of the Township of Addison, County of Oakland, State of Michigan:

Notice of August 4, 2020 Primary Election

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN ADDISON TOWNSHIP ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020.

THE POLLS WILL BE OPEN FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. AT THE FOLLOWING POLLING LOCATIONS:

Precinct 1 Rowland Hall, 23 E. Elmwood Rd., Leonard, MI 48367

Precinct 2 Addison Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI 48367

Precinct 3 Fire Station 1, 4026 Forest St., Leonard, MI 48367

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the August 4, 2020 Primary Election will be conducted in all voting precincts of Addison Township for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following office:

Partisan Section: United States Senator, Representative in Congress 8th district, Representative in the State Legislature 46th district.

County Offices: Executive, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk-Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resource Commissioner and Commissioner for the 3rd district

Non-Partisan: Judge of Circuit Court 6th district

Local Partisan Offices: Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer and Trustees.

Precinct Delegates

Information for Voters:

Sample ballots with candidate listing may be obtained at the Clerk’s Office, pbennett@addsiontwp.org , or mi.gov/vote. All electors who are registered with the Township Clerk in which they reside are eligible to vote at the election. For assistance in determining your precinct contact the Township Clerk or mi.gov/vote.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), all polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities. Voting instructions will be available in alternative formats such as audio and braille, please contact the Addison Township Clerk if you have questions or need assistance.

The Clerk’s Office will be open for election services on the Saturday preceding the election, August 1, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Persons wishing to obtain or return an absentee ballot or sign up for the absent voter list, may do so, by contacting the Addison Township Clerk.

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

1440 Rochester Rd. , Leonard, MI 48367

248-628-3317 Ext. 216

pbennett@addisontwp.org

Publish and Post: July 15, 2020