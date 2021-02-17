Public Notice: Addison Township

2021 MARCH BOARD OF REVIEW

MEETING SCHEDULE

Addison Township, Oakland County

The Addison Township Board of Review for March 2021 will be held by electronic remote access, unless by the dates of the March Board of Review meetings it becomes lawful under state agency rules and statute for an in-person meeting to be held. Electronic remote access, in accordance with Michigan law, will be implemented in response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements and limitations on the number of individuals in a meeting hall.

If in-person meetings become a lawful option, then the meeting will be held in person at the Addison Township Hall, 1440 Rochester Rd, Leonard, MI 48367.

The Township will post the information confirming whether the March BOR will meet in person on its notice board, and the Township’s website (http://www.addisontwp.org ) under Public Notices.

The Addison Township March Board of Review will meet on the following dates:

· Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 9:00am = Organizational Meeting

· Monday, March 8, 2021, = Appeal Hearing

o 9:00 am until 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm until 5:00pm

· Wednesday, March 10, 2021 = Appeal Hearing

o 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm

The Board of Review will meet as many more days as deemed necessary to hear questions, protests, and to equalize the 2021 assessments. By board resolution, taxpayers are able to protest by letter, (including email), sent to Addison Township, Attention Board of Review, 1440 Rochester Rd, Leonard, MI, 48367, or emailed to gsteele@addisontwp.org and aalberty@addisontwp.org provided protest is received prior to March 10, 2021 at 9:00 pm.

The tentative ratios and the estimated multipliers for each class of real property and personal property for 2021 are as follows:

*Agricultural 50.00%. 1.0000

*Commercial 50.00%. 1.0000

*Residential 50.00%. 1.0000

*Developmental 50.00%. 1.0000

*Timber Cutover 50.00%. 1.0000

*Industrial 50.00%. 1.0000

*Personal Property 50.00%. 1.0000

Americans With Disabilities (ADA) Notice

The Township will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the

Board of Review meetings upon 3 days notice.

Contact: Addison Township 1440 Rochester Rd, Leonard, MI, 48367 248-628-5409 ext. 215

Garrett Steele, MAAO (3) MCPPE ASA

Addison Township Assessor

