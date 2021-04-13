Public Notice: Addison Township

Township of Addison

Public Hearing Notice

Zoning Board of Appeals

Please be advised pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, the Township of Addison Zoning Board of Appeals on May 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, shall hold a public hearing and the meeting/hearing will be held at the Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd., and in compliance with the State of Michigan Health Department for COVID-19; regulations are implemented in response to social distancing requirements, wearing masks and the limitations on the number of individuals in a meeting hall.

The Zoning Board of Appeals shall hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application based on materials and documents submitted by the applicant (s):

Case 21-2 Applicant: Mark and Erica Volpe

Parcel Address: Vacant: Lot 10 of Pine Crest Estates on Pine Crest Drive

Parcel: 05.23.451.010

Zoning: Suburban Farms (SF)

Estimated parcel size: 2.22

The Public Hearing: The Applicant seeks a dimensional variance from the Township of Addison, Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Article 7, Section 7a.05.4 also, as listed the Article 24, Schedule Regulations of the Addison Township Zoning Ordinance. The applicant requests a dimensional variance of 14 feet into the rear yard setback to allow construction of a covered deck and stairway.

Section 7a.05. – Area, density, height and yard regulations.

4.Minimum yards (setbacks) Front: Fifty (50) feet. Side, least one (1): Fifteen (15) feet. Side, total two (2): Thirty (30) feet. Rear: Fifty (50) feet.

The complete zoning ordinance is available at the Clerk’s Office to view or purchase or on the website. www.addisontwp.org

Notices: A copy of this notification is mailed to property owners of record within three hundred (300) feet of all boundaries. A complete copy of the underlying application for case #21-2 is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours for review, inspection or purchase. Your written comments, including an email, are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than the close of business of the date of the Public Hearing. You may mail to the address above attention “Zoning Board of Appeals,” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at above address or present written comments at the Public Hearing in person up to the close of the Public Hearing. The ZBA board pack is available on the Township’s website one week prior to the meeting at www.addisontwp.org under Township information, ZBA board pack. The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting or public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Clerk allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request for aids or services. 248.628.3317 ext 216

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

Publish, Mail, and Post: April 14, 2021