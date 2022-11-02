Public Notice: Addison Township

Notice of Public Hearing – Community Development Block Grant Funds
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Addison will hold a public hearing on the
use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds. The Hearing will be held on
Monday, November 21, 2022 at 6:00pm at the Addison Township Hall located at 1440 Rochester
Rd., Leonard, MI, 48367 to hear public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2023 application
in the approximate amount of $9,326.00 to fund eligible projects. All interested citizens are
requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person, prior to
the hearing. Please address those comments to the Clerk of the Township at the address above.
If you have questions, please contact the Supervisor’s office at (248) 628-5409. Arrangements to
reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibly or interpreter, will be
made upon receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Clerk Pauline Bennett at (248) 628-5409
during business hours for special services.
Bruce Pearson
Addison Township Supervisor
Publish November 2, 2022
Notice of Public Hearing – Community Development Block Grant Funds