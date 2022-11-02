Public Notice: Addison Township

Notice of Public Hearing – Community Development Block Grant Funds

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Addison will hold a public hearing on the

use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds. The Hearing will be held on

Monday, November 21, 2022 at 6:00pm at the Addison Township Hall located at 1440 Rochester

Rd., Leonard, MI, 48367 to hear public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2023 application

in the approximate amount of $9,326.00 to fund eligible projects. All interested citizens are

requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person, prior to

the hearing. Please address those comments to the Clerk of the Township at the address above.

If you have questions, please contact the Supervisor’s office at (248) 628-5409. Arrangements to

reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibly or interpreter, will be

made upon receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Clerk Pauline Bennett at (248) 628-5409

during business hours for special services.

Bruce Pearson

Addison Township Supervisor

Publish November 2, 2022