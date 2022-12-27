Public Notice: Addison Township

Public Notice

Township of Addison

Board Meeting Synopsis

The Addison Township Board; its elected members are Supervisor Pearson, Clerk Bennett,

Treasurer Fisher, Trustee Brakefield, Trustee Gierak, Trustee Geibel, and Trustee Frost held a

regular meeting at the Township Office, (address below) on December 19, 2022. The following

action was taken:

Approved the Agenda with addition of 4b, 2022/23 Cemetery Burial Fees.

Approved the Consent Agenda consisting of the November 21, 2022 minutes, November 2022

bills paid, Clinton River Watershed Dues.

Opted out of the 2023 No Haz interlocal agreement.

Approved Fire Station 1 Office update expenditure.

Approved Fire Station 2 conceptual design.

Approved Fire Department 3-year Lifepak maintenance agreement renewal with Stryker.

Adopted Resolution for the Cemetery Policy including schedule fee.

Approved the 2022/23 Cemetery Burial fees.

Appointed Mary Frost to County Internet Committee, SEMCOG, and applicable Broadband

meetings for term . Appointed Erich Senft (regular) and Lia Cardle (alternate) to Board of

Review.

2023/24 Budget Review.

If you have questions, please contact Clerk Pauline Bennett @248.628.3317 ex 216. Copies of

the draft minutes are available for review or purchase at the Clerk’s Office during business

hours, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI 48367. Approved minutes and the Board

packs are available for your viewing on the Township web site; www.addisontwp.org

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

Publish: December 28, 2022