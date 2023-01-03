Public Notice: Addison Township

Public Notice

Township of Addison

Board Meeting Synopsis

The Addison Township Board held a regular meeting November 21, 2022 and a special meeting

October 25, 2022 at the Township Offices. The following action was taken:

November 21, 2022

Approved the agenda with an addition of Resolution and authorization to the State of Michigan Spark

Grant for the purpose of a Recreational and Multi – Generational Park for Addison Township.

Approved the Consent Agenda: September 2022 and October 25, 2022 special meeting minutes,

September and October 2022 bills, following appointments Board of Review, Jeff Helland, Stephen

Breuning, Philip Marshall and Erich Senft, OAYA Sponsorship funds and a Resolution adopting the

Addison Township Investment Policy.

Held a public hearing and moved the Resolution adopting the programming in the CDBG program

year

Approved the Columbarium engraver and authorize the Supervisor to sign an agreement.

Cemetery policy discussion.

Approved an Amendment to the Snow Plowing Service Agreement.

Approved the Resolution adopting the Park Master Plan.

Received and filed the Master Plan.

Approved the Resolution amending L-4029 2023 and shall not levy a millage for NOTA.

Approved the Resolution for Participation in Oakland County Senior Grant Program.

Approved the Resolution and authorization to the State of Michigan Spark Grant for the purpose

of a Recreational and Multi – Generational Park for Addison Township

Supervisor 2022 budget review.

October 25, 2022 Special Meeting

Approved the agenda.

Approved the appointments to the following Boards: Planning Commission: Joel King,

Lawrence Smith, and Gene Louwaert. ZBA:Lawrence Smith. Park Committee: 3-year term

Charles Peringian

Approved a Budget Amendment for Cemetery Project $65,000 from contingency and engineer

fees.

If you have questions, please contact Clerk Pauline Bennett @248.628.3317 ex 216. Copies of

the draft minutes are available for review or purchase at the Clerk’s Office during business

hours, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI 48367. Approved minutes and the Board

packs are available for your viewing on the Township web site; www.addisontwp.org

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI. 48367

Publish: December 14, 2022