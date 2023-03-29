Public Notice: Addison Township

A Public Hearing will be held by the Township of Addison on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:00pm

at the Township of Addison Hall located at 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI, 48367.

The Public Hearing is for the Oakland County Parks and Recreation (OCPR) Community Grant.

The purpose of the public hearing is to review proposed development plans for Addison

Township’s Lake George Nature Park under the OCPR Community grant, inform citizens of the

OCPR Community grant funds opportunity and eligible uses, and receive public comments on

the proposed activity. The Township will consider any public comments on this matter at this

time. The hearing is open to the public to voice their views, or you may submit your comments

in writing prior to the hearing. Please address those comments to the Clerk of the Township at

the address above.

Approximately $42,500.00 – $47,500.00 will be applied for through the OCPR Community Grant

Program to allow the Township grant funds for an eligible Parks and Recreation project within

the Township. Please contact the Supervisor’s office at (248) 628-5409 if you have further

questions or concerns on OCPR Community Grant funding.

Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibly or

interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Clerk Pauline

Bennett at (248) 628-5409 during business hours for special services.

Bruce Pearson

Addison Township Supervisor

Publish March 29, 2023