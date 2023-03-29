Public Notice: Addison Township

A Public Hearing will be held by the Township of Addison on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:00pm
at the Township of Addison Hall located at 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI, 48367.
The Public Hearing is for the Oakland County Parks and Recreation (OCPR) Community Grant.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review proposed development plans for Addison
Township’s Lake George Nature Park under the OCPR Community grant, inform citizens of the
OCPR Community grant funds opportunity and eligible uses, and receive public comments on
the proposed activity. The Township will consider any public comments on this matter at this
time. The hearing is open to the public to voice their views, or you may submit your comments
in writing prior to the hearing. Please address those comments to the Clerk of the Township at
the address above.
Approximately $42,500.00 – $47,500.00 will be applied for through the OCPR Community Grant
Program to allow the Township grant funds for an eligible Parks and Recreation project within
the Township. Please contact the Supervisor’s office at (248) 628-5409 if you have further
questions or concerns on OCPR Community Grant funding.
Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibly or
interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Clerk Pauline
Bennett at (248) 628-5409 during business hours for special services.
Bruce Pearson
Addison Township Supervisor
Publish March 29, 2023
