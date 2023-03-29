Public Notice: Addison Township

Township of Addison Public Hearing Notice

Zoning Board of Appeals

Please be advised that, pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, the Township

of Addison Zoning Board of Appeals, on April 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, shall hold

Public Hearings and the meeting/hearings will be held at the Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd.

Leonard, MI. 48367.

The Zoning Board of Appeals shall hold Public Hearings to consider the following application based on

materials and documents submitted by the applicants. The application involves multiple parcels as set

forth herein.

Cases 23-5a through 23-5k Applicants: Glen Eisenhardt and Pat Eisenhardt. The Applicants address is

550 E. Leonard Rd. Leonard, MI. 48367.

Property address/location: Vacant recorded plat, Lots 1 through 17 inclusive. Ridgeport, as recorded in

Liber 27, Page 31 of Plats, Oakland County records. Located south of Army rd., west of Rochester rd. and

west of Rockwood and near/on Ridgeport Bay/Lakeville Lake. Zoning: R-1

The Parcel ID’s and The Public Hearing:

The Applicants seeks non-use variances from the Township of Addison, Code of Ordinances, Appendix A,

Zoning. Article 8, Section 8.05.1, 8.05.2. 8.05.3, and 8.05.4 for future single-family residential detached

dwellings on the parcels set forth below.

Variances requested are for 11 building sites. Each building site variance request is assigned its own case

number being cases 23-5a through 23-5k. Each variance requests shall have its own hearing and decision

process as administered and conducted by the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Please note Front yard setback (FSB) Rear Yard Setback (RSB) Side Yard Setback (SSB).

1. Case # 23-5a 3 variances

05.22.277.017 Lot 1

05.22.277.016 Lot 2

05.22.277.014 Lot 3

05.22.277.015 Lot 4 (Proposed lots 1-4 deed restricted/combined)

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 19,030 Sq. Ft. variance for lot area.

8.05.3: A 17.6% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 10-foot FSB variance for minimum yards (setbacks):

2. Case # 23-5b 05.22.277.013 Lot 5 6 variances

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 39,585.1 Sq. ft. variance for lot area.

8.05.2: A 97.79 foot variance for lot width.

8.05.3: A 16.4% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 30 ft FSB variance, a 5ft RSB variance, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft SSB variance for minimum

yards (setbacks).

3. Case # 23-5c 05.22.277.012 Lot 6 6 variances

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 38,839.6 Sq. ft. variance for lot area

8.05.2: A 98.14 ft variance for lot width.

Township of Addison Public Hearing Notice

Zoning Board of Appeals

8.05.3: A 23.1% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4; A 30 ft FSB, 5ft RSB, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft variance SSB for minimum yards (setbacks):

4. Case # 23-5d 05.22.277.011 Lot 7 6 variances

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 38,905.3 Sq. Ft. variance for lot area.

8.05.2: A 101.20-foot variance for lot width.

8.05.3: A 25.8% variance ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 30 ft FSB, 5ft RSB, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft variance SSB for minimum yards (setbacks).

5. Case # 23-5e 05.22.277.018 Lot 8 and 9 6 variances Proposed deed restricted/combined Lots 8

and 9 )

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 36,479 Sq. Ft. variance for lot area.

8.05.2: A 49.22 ft variance for lot width.

8.05.3: A 28.8% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 30 ft FSB, 5ft RSB, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft variance SSB for Minimum yards (setbacks).

6. Case # 23-5f 6 variances 05.22.277.008 Lot 10 and 05.22.277.007 Lot 11 ( Proposed deed

restricted/combined 10-11)

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 36,595.9 Sq. Ft variance for lot area

8.05.2: A 53.06 ft variance for lot width.

8.05.3: A 18.7% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 30 ft FSB, 5ft RSB, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft variance SSB for minimum yards (setbacks).

7. Case # 23-5g 6 variances 05.22.277.006 Lot 12 and 05.22.277.005 Lot 13 (Proposed deed

restricted/combined 12-13)

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 36,164.2 Sq. ft. variance for lot area

8.05.2: A 49.44 ft variance for lot width.

8.05.3: A 18.1% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 30 ft FSB, 5ft RSB, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft variance SSB for minimum yards (setbacks).

8. Case # 23-5h 05.22.277.004 Lot 14 6 variances

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 39,466.4 Sq Ft variance for lot area.

8.05.2; A 99.62 ft variance for lot width.

8.05.3: A 18% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 30 ft FSB, 5ft RSB, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft variance SSB for minimum yards (setbacks).

9. Case # 23-5i 05.22.277.003 Lot 15 6 variances

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 38,773.2 Sq. Ft. variance for lot area.

8.05.2; A 99.75 ft variance for lot width.

Township of Addison Public Hearing Notice

Zoning Board of Appeals

8.05.3: A 23.6% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 30 ft FSB, 5ft RSB, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft variance SSB for minimum yards (setbacks).

10. Case # 23-5j 05.22.277.002 Lot 16 6 variances

Article 8, Section

8.05.1: A 38,902.9 Sq. Ft. variance for lot area.

8.05.2; A 102.43 variance for lot width.

8.05.3: A 22.6% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 30 ft FSB, 5ft RSB, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft variance SSB for minimum yards (setbacks).

11. Case # 23-5k 05.22.277.001 Lot 17 6 variances

Article 8, Section

8.05.1; A 37,790.7 Sq. Ft. variance for lot area.

8.05.2: A 115.53 ft variance for lot width.

8.05.3: A 29.2% variance for ground floor lot coverage.

8.05.4: A 30 ft FSB, 5ft RSB, and a 10ft +7ft total 17 ft variance SSB for minimum yards (setbacks).

The Ordinances at issue:

Section 8.05. – Area, density, height and yard regulations.

1. Minimum lot area: One (1) acre.

2. Minimum lot width: One hundred fifty (150) feet.

3. Maximum ground floor lot coverage: Fifteen (15) percent.

4. Minimum yards (setbacks):

Front: Fifty (50) feet.

Side, least one (1): Fifteen (15) feet.

Side, total two (2): Thirty (30) feet.

Rear: Thirty (30) feet.

The complete zoning ordinance is available at the Clerk’s Office to view or purchase or on the website.

www.addisontwp.org

Notices: A copy of this notification was mailed to property owners of record within three hundred (300)

feet of all boundaries of each parcel listed. All questions should be directed to the Building Official. A

complete copy of the underlying application for Cases 23-5a through 23-5k are available at the Clerk’s

Office during normal business hours for review, inspection or purchase. Your written comments,

including an email, are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than the close of

business of the date of the Public Hearing. You may mail to the address above attention “Zoning Board

of Appeals,” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk

at the above address or present written comments at the Public Hearing in person up to the close of the

Public Hearing. The ZBA Board Pack is available on the Township’s website one week prior to the

meeting at www.addisontwp.org under Township Information/Agenda/ZBA Agenda Packets. The

Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting

or the public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the

Clerk allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request for aids or services. 248.628.3317 ext 216.

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk Publish: March 29, 2023