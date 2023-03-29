Public Notice: Addison Township

Public Notice

Township of Addison

Board Meeting Synopsis

The Addison Township Board; its elected members are Supervisor Pearson, Clerk Bennett,

Treasurer Fisher, Trustee Brakefield, Trustee Gierak, Trustee Geibel, and Trustee Frost held a

regular meeting at the Township Office on March 20, 2023. The Township Offices are located at

1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard MI 48367. The following action was taken:

Approved the Consent Agenda consisting of the February 21, 2023 minutes, February 2023 bills

paid, ZBA Appointments, 3 year term: Tony Spina, Robert Dewitt and Jay Sandler, Spring Clean

Up and Shredder for May 13, 2023.

Held a Public Hearing and Approved the Resolutions establishing SAD’s for Donna Mae and

Marcy Lane, Gravel Ridge Rd and Deerpointe, Low Wood Trail and Charitoo Ridge.

Held a Closed Session under mcl 15.268(e) and 15.268(h); case #91-423067-ch. Wright

development V Addison Township.

Open Session:

Action/Motion on case #91-423067-ch. Wright development V Addison Township.

Approved the Resolution for Final Site Plan for BMP Storage LLC.

Adopted the Resolution for the General Appropriations Act for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year.

Approved the Oakland County Road Commission Road Chloride Program.

Approved the PEA Agreement for Phase 1 for the Park.

Approved the Resolution for the Spark Grant.

Approved continued research on Hazardous Waste collection.

If you have questions, please contact Clerk Pauline Bennett @248.628.3317 ex 216. Copies of

the draft minutes are available for review or purchase at the Clerk’s Office during business

hours, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI 48367. Approved minutes and the Board

packs are available for your viewing on the Township web site; www.addisontwp.org

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

Publish: March 29, 2023