ADDISON TWP. PUBLIC LIBRARY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Addison Twp. Public Library Board will hold a public hearing to discuss the property tax millage rate and to adopt the FY2021 operating budget. The hearing will take place at the Addison Twp. Public Library, 1400 Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI 48367 with possible Zoom component, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Call the library at (248) 628-7180 in you have questions.