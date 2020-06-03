Public Notice: Independence Township, Synopsis of May 13 , 2020

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on May 13, 2020 via Zoom Video Conference.

PRESENT: Supervisor Dunn, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Curtis, Trustee Durr, Trustee Payne, Trustee Nold

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as presented.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Approved the request from 925 Lapeer Legacy Entertainment LLC for an Outdoor Service Permit subject to conditions.

Approved to accept the resignation of Trustee Curtis from the Oxford Township Planning Commission effectively immediately.

Approved to appoint Trustee Nold as the Charter Township of Oxford Board ex-officio representative to the Oxford Township Planning Commission effective immediately.

Approved to accept the resignation of Trustee Nold from the Oxford Township Zoning Board of Appeals, effective immediately.

Approved to appoint Meg Knauf as the Oxford Township Planning Commission representative to the Oxford Township Zoning Board of Appeals to fill the vacany, due to the resignation of Jonathan Nold effective immediately.

Approved to accept the resignation of Korey Bailey from the Oxford Township Zoning Board of Appeals, effective immediately.

Approved to appoint Korey Bailey to the Oxford Township Planning Commission to fill the vacancy, due to Jonathan Nold’s appointment as the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees ex-officio representative to the Oxford Township Planning Commission, effective immediately.

Approved to recommend to the Oxford Downtown Development Authority that they accept the appointment of Trustee Nold to serve as a representative for the Charter Township of Oxford effective immediately.

Approved to appoint Trustee Nold to serve as a representative on the Charter Township of Oxford Election Commission, effective immediately.

Approved to appoint Trustee Nold to serve as a representative on the Polly Ann Trailway Management Council, effective immediately.

Approved a contribution of five (5%) percent toward the total cost of repaving Spezia Drive as part of a Special Assessment District (SAD).

Approved the Oxford Township Social Media Usage Policy for Guests.

Approved the 2020 amended General Fund Budget (101) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $2,446,246.00.

Approved to resolve to opt into Oakland County’s Urban County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs for the years 2021-2023.

Approved to authorize Treasurer Joseph G. Ferrari to execute the Agreement for Oxford Village tax BS&A postings as presented.

Approved to extend the sewer bill payment deadline to June 5, 2020 without incurring any late penalty fees for the sewer usage period of January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020.

Adopted the Resolution to approve Contract Number 19-5490 between the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Charter Township of Oxford as presented.

Adopted the Resolution to concur in the rules and regulations concerning Industrial Pretreatment Program that were adopted by the Great Lakes Water Authority as presented.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:36 p.m.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787 #5

Publish: Oxford Leader: June 3, 2020