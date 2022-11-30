Public Notice: Leonard Village

VILLAGE OF LEONARD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT FUNDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Leonard will hold a public hearing on
the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on
Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Rowland Hall, 23 E. Elmwood, Leonard, MI
48367 for the purpose of hearing public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2023
application in the approximate amount of $7000.00 to fund eligible projects. All
interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received
in writing or in person at 23 E. Elmwood until the time of the meeting. Arrangements to
reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter,
will be made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Contact the Clerk’s office at (248)-628-
7380 for special services.
Loree Zelenock
Village Clerk
VILLAGE OF LEONARD