Public Notice: Leonard Village

VILLAGE OF LEONARD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Leonard will hold a public hearing on

the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on

Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Rowland Hall, 23 E. Elmwood, Leonard, MI

48367 for the purpose of hearing public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2023

application in the approximate amount of $7000.00 to fund eligible projects. All

interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received

in writing or in person at 23 E. Elmwood until the time of the meeting. Arrangements to

reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter,

will be made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Contact the Clerk’s office at (248)-628-

7380 for special services.

Loree Zelenock

Village Clerk