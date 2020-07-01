Public Notice: Leonard Village

VILLAGE OF LEONARD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – REPROGRAMMING

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Leonard will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Village Hall, located at 23 East Elmwood Street, Leonard, Michigan 48367, (248) 628-7380, to hear public comments on the reprogramming of the CDBG Program Year 2016 in the amount of $3,000 currently under Youth Services and CDBG Program Year 2019 in the amount of $7,000 currently under Remove Architectural Barriers. All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at 23 E. Elmwood, P.O. Box 789, Leonard, MI 48367 any time before and until the close of the public hearing.

Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Contact the Clerk’s Office at (248)628-7380 for special services.

Cindy Grosskopf,

Clerk, Village of Leonard