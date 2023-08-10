Public Notice: North Oakland Transportation Authority

NORTH OAKLAND TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY (NOTA)

NOTICE OF BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING

(TRUTH IN BUDGETING)

FOR THE PROPOSED 2024

NOTA OPERATING BUDGET

The NOTA Board will hold a Public Hearing of the 2024 NOTA Operating Budget on

Thursday, August 17 at 4:30 pm.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support

the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

A copy of the proposed 2024 NOTA Operating Budget is available and on file in the

NOTA office for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday

through Friday, 675 S Glaspie Street, Oxford, MI 48371.

This notice is posted in compliance with Public Act 267 of 1976 as amended (Open

Meeting Act), MCL 41.72a(2)(3) and the Americans With Disabilities Act.

NOTA will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing

impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with

disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact NOTA by contacting Lynn Gromaski,

Director at (248) 693-7100 as soon as possible to allow for sufficient time to have available the aids and

services.