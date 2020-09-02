Public Notice: NOTA Budget Hearing

NORTH OAKLAND

TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY (NOTA)

NOTICE OF

BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING

(TRUTH IN BUDGETING)

FOR THE PROPOSED 2021

NOTA OPERATING BUDGET

The NOTA Board will hold a Public Hearing of the 2021 NOTA Operating Budget on Thursday, September 17 at 4:30 pm via a Zoom Meeting. Call (248) 693-7100 #4 for meeting ID information.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

A copy of the proposed 2021 NOTA Operating Budget is available and on file in the NOTA office for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 675 S Glaspie Street, Oxford, MI 48371.

This notice is posted in compliance with Public Act 267 of 1976 as amended (Open Meeting Act), MCL 41.72a(2)(3) and the Americans With Disabilities Act.

NOTA will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact NOTA by contacting Lynn Gustafson, Director at (248) 693-7100 as soon as possible to allow for sufficient time to have available the aids and services.