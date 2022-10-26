Public Notice: Oxford Community Schools

Oxford Community Schools
Request for Proposals
Oxford Community Schools “The District” invites proposals from qualified firms for:
Toilet Room Renovation & tile work in corridors
Bid documents are available electronically at http://cloud.ids-troy.com/bids
Sealed bid proposals must be submitted to Oxford Community Schools, Administration Building, 10 N. Washington St., Oxford, MI. 48371, no later than Tuesday, November 9. 2022 at 1:25 pm. Bidders are responsible to periodically check the IDS Oxford Schools FTP site for possible addenda.
All bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud on November 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM in the Board Room located at 10 N. Washington St. Oxford, MI. 48371
The District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive irregularities in any bid, and make award in any manner deemed to be in the best interest of Oxford Community Schools. The district operates on an equal/affirmative action basis in its bidding policy. Bidding is open to all interested parties in compliance with national, state, and local laws.
Board of Education
Oxford Community Schools