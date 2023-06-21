Public Notice: Oxford Fire Department

Ingersoll Rand Air Compressor being sold by sealed bid.

Serial Number- CBV539138

Model- ss4LS

Compressor can be viewed at Oxford Fire Department Station 1

M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

96 N. Washington, Oxford MI 48371

Contact Assistant Chief Vesper

Phone: 248 969-9483

Email- rvesper@oxfordfiredept.com

Submit sealed bids to Oxford Fire Department Station 1 by 3 p.m. July 13th, 2023.

Bids will be opened at 3 p.m. July 13th, 2023, at Oxford Fire Department Station 1.

The Air Compressor will be awarded to the highest bidder.