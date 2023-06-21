Public Notice: Oxford Fire Department

Ingersoll Rand Air Compressor being sold by sealed bid.
Serial Number- CBV539138
Model- ss4LS
Compressor can be viewed at Oxford Fire Department Station 1
M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
96 N. Washington, Oxford MI 48371
Contact Assistant Chief Vesper
Phone: 248 969-9483
Email- rvesper@oxfordfiredept.com
Submit sealed bids to Oxford Fire Department Station 1 by 3 p.m. July 13th, 2023.
Bids will be opened at 3 p.m. July 13th, 2023, at Oxford Fire Department Station 1.
The Air Compressor will be awarded to the highest bidder.