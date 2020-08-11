Public Notice: Oxford Library

OXFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Oxford Library Board will hold its annual budget hearing on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. to discuss the property tax millage rate and to adopt its FY2021 operating budget.

This hearing is scheduled to be held remotely pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-19

To obtain online credentials to attend this meeting please contact the Library Director at: 248.628.3034, or visit the Library’s website at: www.miopl.org/index.php/about/library-board-minutes.