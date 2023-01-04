Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on December 14, 2022 at the Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Curtis, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Charles, Trustee Colvin, Trustee Nold,

Trustee Payne

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as amended.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Approved to adopt the Resolution recognizing Fire Chief Peter Scholz as presented.

Approved the Employment agreement between Matthew Majestic and the Charter Township of Oxford as

presented.

Approved to open the Public Hearing to discuss Fiscal Year 2023 Community Development Block Grant Funds

at 6:55 p.m.

Approved to close the Public Hearing to discuss Fiscal Year 2023 Community Development Block Grant

Funds at 6:56 p.m.

Approved the First Reading of the amendments to the Oxford Township Mobile Food Establishment Ordinance

and set the Second Reading for February 8, 2023.

Approved the Resolution to approve the Fee Schedule pursuant to the Oxford Township Mobile Food

Establishment Ordinance contingent upon the Oxford Township Mobile Food Establishment Ordinance being

approved at Second Reading.

Approved the Community Development Block Grant funding for 2023.

Approved to authorize the Township Supervisor, in consultation with the Board’s Waste Hauler Sub

Committee, Resource Recycling Services, and the Township Attorney to issue a request for proposals for the

selection of a qualified contractor.

Approved the continuation of services from Resource Recycling Services through Phase 3 for solid waste,

recycling and yard waste collection, transportation, processing, and disposal services in the Township in an

amount not to exceed $4,500.00.

Approved the 2022 amended General Fund Budget (101) with revenues and expenditures balancing at

$3,759,303.00.

Approved the 2022 amended Road Fund Budget (204) with revenues and expenditures balancing at

$136,168.00.

Approved the 2022 amended Fire Fund (206) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $6,332,577.79.

Approved the 2022 amended Police Contracting Fund Budget (207) with revenues and expenditures balancing

at $4,228,385.00.

Approved the 2022 amended Cemetery Maintenance Fund (209) with revenues and expenditures balancing at

$92,502.00.

Approved the 2022 amended Telecommunications Fund (239) with revenues and expenditures balancing at

$43,031.00.

Approved the 2022 amended Building Department Fund (249) with revenues and expenditures balancing at

$486,700.00.

Approved the 2022 amended Safety Path Fund (297) with revenues and expendtures balancing at

$57,362.00.00.

Approved the Sharpe Engineering hourly fee increases for engineering services as listed on the proposed

schedule of fees for Engineering Services to be effective January 1, 2023.

Approved the revised 2023 North Oakland Transportation Authority budget with revenues and expneditures

balancing at $3,009,093.00.

Approved the revised 2023 Cable Television Fund (296) budget with revenues and expenditures balancing at

$525,353.00.

Approved the 2023 Wage and Salary Resolution as presented.

Approved the Charter Township of Oxford 2023 General Appropriations Act as presented.

Approved the Interlocal Agreement for Oakland County to approve the designated Assessor for the period

January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2027 as presented.

Approved the Resolution regarding Article III of Chapter 62, Sewers and Sewage Disposal, of the Oxford

Charter Township Code of Ordinances.

Approved to re-appoint Ed Hunwick and Michael Spisz to the Charter Township of Oxford Planning

Commission for three (3) year term.

Approved to re-appoint Jan Drogosch, James McGinnis, and Marjorie McGinnis to the Charter Township of

Oxford Zoning Board of Appeals for a two (2) year term and to re-appoint Sian Marshall and Claire McVety as

alternates to the Charter Township of Oxford Zoning Board of Appeals for two (2) year terms.

Approved to accept the 2023 North Oakland County Household Hazardous Waste Interlocal Agreement as

presented.

Approved to not charge $10.00-$15.00 participation fee per resident.

Approved the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste Consortium Resolution as presented and appoint

Joseph G. Ferrari as the official representative for the Charter Township of Oxford to the NO HAZ Advisory

Board for 2023.

Approved the Michigan Department of Transportation Performance Resolution for Municipalities as presented.

Approved $440,000.00 for the purchase of a new generator for the Dunlap Road Water Treatment Plant.

Approved $140,000.00 for the purchase of new vessel control panels for the Dunlap Road Water Treatment

Plant and the Oxford Woods Water Treatment Plant.

Approved the Resolution of Compliance with the 2023 Oakland County Moth Suppression Grant Program as

presented.

Approved to contract the services of Linda Stout to perform a Spongy Moth Field Survey to determine any

areas to be considered for spraying.

Approved the Canvass of Votes for the November 8, 2022 Gneral Election for the Charter Township of Oxford

as presented.

Approved the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees 2023 Meeting Schedule as presented.

Meeting was adjourned at 8:10 p.m.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787

Publish: Oxford Leader: January 4, 2023