Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
NOTICE
The following Township Board Meetings are scheduled to be held
at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road,
Oxford, Michigan 48371 at 6:30 pm.
January 11, 2023
February 8, 2023
March 8, 2023
April 12, 2023
May 10, 2023
June 14, 2023
July 12, 2023
August 9, 2023
September 13, 2023
October 11, 2023
November 8, 2023
December 13, 2023
The Planning Commission may meet the second and fourth Thursday of each month at
7:00 p.m., as needed, at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford,
Michigan 48371.
The Zoning Board of Appeals may meet the second Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.,
as needed, at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, Oxford, Michigan 48371.
Adopted by: Township Board: December 14, 2022
Published: Oxford Leader: December 28, 2022
Posted: Township of Oxford
Village of Oxford