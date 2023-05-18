Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
NOTICE OF ADOPTION
Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, at a Regular
Meeting on the 10th day of May, 2023 held the Second Reading and adopted Ordinance No.
67A.030 to include the following language:
amendments to:
Article 3 Section 3.7 Footnotes to the Schedule of District Regulations;
Article 3 Section 3.8 Additional Regulations;
Article 6 Section 6.1 Application;
Article 6 Section 6.2 Accessory Buildings and Structures;
Article 12 Section 12.3 Site Plan Required;
Article 12 Section 12.6 Site Plan Review Process;
Article 12 Section 12.9 Site Plan Information;
Article 13 Section 13.5 Site Condominiums;
Article 14 Section 14.2 Authority;
Article 14 Section 14.3 Qualifying Conditions;
Article 14 Section 14.6 Design Standards;
Article 14 Section 14.12 Amendments;
Article 16 Administration and Enforcement
and the addition of:
Article 8 Section 8.11 Address Posting;
Article 8 Section 8.12 Residential Driveways;
Article 12 Section 12.9(H)(16) Additional Information for Commercial
Planned Unit Developments;
Article 14A Commercial Planned Unit Developments;
Article 16 Section 16.20 Planned Unit Development Committee
A complete copy Ordinance No. 67A.030 is available at the Charter Township of Oxford
Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, (248) 628-9787 during regular business hours.
Publication Date: May 17, 2023
Effective Date.
The effective date of this Ordinance shall depend on whether a request is made in accordance
with state law to have the Ordinance submitted to the Township electors for approval. A
notice of intent to make such a request must be filed with the Township Clerk within 7 days
after publication of this Ordinance by a registered elector residing in the Township. If such a
notice has not been timely submitted, this Ordinance shall take effect on the eighth day
following publication. If a notice of intent is timely filed, a petition requesting the
submission of this Ordinance to the Township electors for their approval must be filed with
the Township Clerk within 30 days after the publication. A petition requesting submission of
this Ordinance to a vote of the electors must be signed by a number of registered Township
electors that is not less than 15% of the total vote cast in the Township for all candidates for
governor at the last preceding general election at which a governor was elected. Upon the
filing of a notice of intent, the Ordinance herein shall not take effect until one of the
following occurs: (a) the expiration of 30 days after publication, if a petition is not filed
within that time; (b) if a petition is filed within 30 days after publication and the Township
Clerk determines that the petition is inadequate; (c) if a petition is filed within 30 days after
publication, the Township Clerk determines that the petition is adequate, and the Ordinance
is approved by a majority of the registered electors residing in the Township at the next
regular election or a special election called for that purpose.
Notice of adoption
posted:Oxford Township Office
Oxford Village Office
Curtis W. Wright, Clerk
Charter Township of Oxford
