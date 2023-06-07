Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
NOTICE
A Second Reading and possible Adoption of Zoning Ordinance 67A.031 – Recreational
Marihuana Ordinance.
SECTION 2.2, DEFINITIONS, TO INCLUDE “MARIHUANA RETAILER”, REMOVE
“MARIHUANA DISPENSARY”, AND AMEND BOTH “MEDICAL MARIHUANA
FACILITY” AND “MARIHUANA OPERATION FACILITY”;
SECTION 3.4, INTENT OF DISTRICTS, TO INCLUDE “MARIHUANA RETAILERS”;
SECTION 3.5, SCHEDULE OF USE REGULATIONS, TO INCLUDE MARIHUANA
RETAILERS AS A SPECIAL LAND USE IN THE MP, MARIHUANA PROVISIONING
OVERLAY, DISTRICT;
SECTION 5.35, MARIHUANA USES, TO PERMIT BOTH MEDICAL AND
RECREATIONAL MARIHUANA AND SET APPLICABLE STANDARDS;
SECTION 6.26, MARIHUANA REGULATIONS, TO PERMIT BOTH “MEDICAL
MARIHUANA FACILITIES” AND “MARIHUANA OPERATION FACILITIES”.
To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees,
to be held June 14, 2023, 6:30 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap
Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the
Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.
The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services,
such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at
the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall
contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township
Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available
the aids and services.
Curtis W. Wright, Clerk
Charter Township of Oxford
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford, MI 48371
(248) 628-9787
PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader – June 7, 2023
POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP
VILLAGE OF OXFORD