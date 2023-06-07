Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE

A Second Reading and possible Adoption of Zoning Ordinance 67A.031 – Recreational

Marihuana Ordinance.

SECTION 2.2, DEFINITIONS, TO INCLUDE “MARIHUANA RETAILER”, REMOVE

“MARIHUANA DISPENSARY”, AND AMEND BOTH “MEDICAL MARIHUANA

FACILITY” AND “MARIHUANA OPERATION FACILITY”;

SECTION 3.4, INTENT OF DISTRICTS, TO INCLUDE “MARIHUANA RETAILERS”;

SECTION 3.5, SCHEDULE OF USE REGULATIONS, TO INCLUDE MARIHUANA

RETAILERS AS A SPECIAL LAND USE IN THE MP, MARIHUANA PROVISIONING

OVERLAY, DISTRICT;

SECTION 5.35, MARIHUANA USES, TO PERMIT BOTH MEDICAL AND

RECREATIONAL MARIHUANA AND SET APPLICABLE STANDARDS;

SECTION 6.26, MARIHUANA REGULATIONS, TO PERMIT BOTH “MEDICAL

MARIHUANA FACILITIES” AND “MARIHUANA OPERATION FACILITIES”.

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees,

to be held June 14, 2023, 6:30 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap

Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the

Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services,

such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at

the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall

contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township

Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available

the aids and services.

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787

PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader – June 7, 2023

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD