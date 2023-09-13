Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, September 28 , 2023 at 7:00 pm

Notice is hereby given that, under the provisions of the Charter Township of Oxford Zoning Ordinance and the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, the Charter Township of Oxford Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing at Charter Township of Oxford Meeting Room at 300 Dunlap Rd., Oxford, MI 48371.

The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments regarding:

Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to exempt power generators from certain noise regulations during either weekly/monthly routine maintenance or power outages. This amendment pertains to the following:

Section 10.1, Sub-Section J, Part 3 Generator Exemption. Noise created by generators shall be exempt of decibel level regulations per specific instances of weekly/monthly maintenance and power outages.

Documents related to the public hearing will be available for inspection at the Township Building Department, during normal business hours (9:00 am – 4:00 pm weekdays, excluding holidays).

Members of the public are welcome to attend the public meeting in person or by counsel to express views on the petition. Written comments should be addressed to Thomas Berger, Commission Chair, 300 Dunlap Rd., Oxford, MI 48731-0003, or may be sent by email to Cheryl Lotan, clotan@oxfordtownship.org. All correspondence must be received by 12:00 (noon) on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The Planning Commission will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon seven days’ notice to the Planning Commission. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk at (248) 628-9787 extension 108 , as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.