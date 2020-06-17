Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

STATE OF MICHIGAN

*NOTICE*

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the August 4, 2020 State Primary Election has been scheduled for June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Township Office, located at 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.

Curtis W. Wright

Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, Michigan, 48371

248-628-9787

POSTED: Oxford Township Office

Village of Oxford

PUBLISH: Oxford Leader, June 17, 2020