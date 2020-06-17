Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
STATE OF MICHIGAN
*NOTICE*
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the August 4, 2020 State Primary Election has been scheduled for June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Township Office, located at 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.
Curtis W. Wright
Township Clerk
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford, Michigan, 48371
248-628-9787
