Public Notice: Oxford Township

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION

FOR THE STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020 FOR

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

To the qualified electors of the Charter Township of Oxford, County of Oakland, State of Michigan.

PLEASE TAKE NOTCE that any qualified elector of the Charter Township of Oxford who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com .

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, July 20, 2020.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Charter Township of Oxford Clerk’s Office, located at 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371 at the following times:

• Regular business hours: Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Saturday August 1, 2020 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Election Day, Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

THE AUGUST 4, 2020 STATE PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE CONDUCTED IN ALL VOTING PRECINCTS OF THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD FOR THE PURPOSE OF NOMINATING CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICE:

CONGRESSIONAL United States Senator and Representative in Congress

LEGISLATIVE Representative in State Legislature

COUNTY County Executive, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk/ Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resources

Commissioner and County Commissioner

JUDICIAL Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit – Non- Incumbent

position

AND FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING Delegates to County Convention of the Republican and Democratic Parties, Township Supervisor, Township Clerk, Township Treasurer, Township Trustees, and Park Commissioners.

AND FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON THE FOLLOWING PROPOSAL:

• OXFORD TOWNSHIP LIBRARY BOND PROPOSITION

Full text of the proposal(s) may be obtained from:

Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

248-628-9787

PUBLISHED: JUNE 17, 2020 – OXFORD LEADER

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD