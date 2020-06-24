Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN
SYNOPSIS
Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on June 10, 2020 via Zoom Video Conference.
PRESENT: Supervisor Dunn, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Curtis, Trustee Durr, Trustee Payne, Trustee Nold
ABSENT: None
The following actions were taken:
Approved the Agenda as presented.
Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.
Approved to set a second reading and possible adoption of proposed Ordinance 107A.006: Privately Owned On-Site Wastewater Systems.
Approved the Optional Learing Experience Agreement between Oxford Community Schools, Addison Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department as presented.
Approved an increase in the size of the two (2) televisions for the 925 Legacy Entertainment outdoor patio to a 75” screen with no additional amplification.
Approved to purchase 45 cases of the Mosquito Dunk packs for $2062.80 and 2 cases of the Natular XRT tablets for $1776.20.
Approved the Plan and Policy for reopening the Oxford Township Hall as presented.
Meeting was adjourned at 7:16 p.m.
Curtis W. Wright
Oxford Township Clerk
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford MI 48371
248-628-9787 #5
Publish: Oxford Leader: June 24, 2020
