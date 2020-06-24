Public Notice: Oxford Township

Charter Township of Oxford

Planning Commission

PUBLIC HEARING

N O T I C E

Meeting being conducted via video conference due to the health concern of COVID-19 and the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-75)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ZONING ORDINANCE 67A

Pursuant to the Michigan P.A. 110 of 2006, notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, by a Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82051419412 please call the Township Office Clerk’s Department x107 for the Meeting ID #. The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comments on proposed amendments to Zoning Ordinance 67A, regarding:

• Article 2 Section 2 Definitions add 7. Outdoor Patio

• Article 3 Section 4 Intent of Districts F. C-1, Local Commercial

• Article 3 Section 5 Schedule of Use Regulations: K. C-1, Local Commercial 2.g. Special Land Uses and L. C-2, General Commercial 1.d Permitted Uses

• Article 5 Use Regulations add 35. Restaurant Outdoor Patios

Documents are available for inspection at the Township Clerks Department, during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, (248) 628-9787, as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Written comments may be sent to Chairman Michael Young, Charter Township of Oxford, Planning Commission, 300 Dunlap Rd., Oxford, MI 48371.

Michael Young, Chairman

Planning Commission

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Rd.

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787 ext. 110

