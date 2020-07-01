Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

NOTICE

A Second Reading and

possible Adoption of the

AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 62,

ARTICLE IV ADDING NEW DIVISION 7

ORDINANCE NO. 107A.006 –

WASTE WATER

An Ordinance to amend the Oxford Charter Township Code to add new Sections 62-256 through 62-265 in a new Division 7 under Article IV, Wastewater Discharge, of Chapter 62, Utilities, to establish certain requirements and regulations with regard to privately-owned wastewater systems in the Township, and to provide penalties for violations of the added Sections.

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, to be held July 8, 2020, 6:30 p.m., Via Zoom Video Conference. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

Curtis W. Wright

Township Clerk

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader – July 1, 2020

