Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
NOTICE
A Second Reading and possible
Adoption of proposed amendment 67A.019 to Zoning Ordinance
No. 67A to include:
Amendments to the following Sections:
• Section 2.2 – Definitions
• Section 3.5 – Schedule of Use Regulations, AG (Agriculture)
• Article 5 -— Use Regulations
To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, to be held July 8, 2020, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom Video Conference. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.
Curtis W. Wright
Township Clerk
The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.
Curtis W. Wright, Clerk
Charter Township of Oxford
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford, MI 48371
(248) 628-9787
