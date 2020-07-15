Public Notice: Oxford Township

NOTICE OF ELECTION

STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

AUGUST 4, 2020

IN

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

To the Qualified Electors:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a State Primary Election will be held in:

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

County of Oakland, State of Michigan

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

THE POLLS will be open 7 o’clock am until 8 o’clock pm

ALL POLLING PLACES ARE HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE

BRAILLE AND AUDIO VERSIONS OF VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE

AT THE POLLING PLACES LISTED BELOW:

PRECINCT NO. 1 – Oxford United Methodist Church, 21 E. Burdick Street, Oxford, MI 48371

PRECINCT NO. 2 – Village of Oxford Community Room, 22 W. Burdick Street, Oxford, MI 48371

PRECINCT NO. 3 – Oxford Free Methodist Church, 790 S. Lapeer Road, Oxford, MI 48371

PRECINCT NO. 4 – Lake Point Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Road, Oxford, MI 48371

PRECINCT NO. 5 – Lake Point Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Road, Oxford, MI 48371

PRECINCT NO. 6 – Parks and Recreation Community Room, 2795 Seymour Lake Road, Oxford, MI 48371

PRECINCT NO. 7 – Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac Street, Oxford, MI 48371

FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING CANDIDATES OF ALL PARTICIPATING POLITICAL PARTIES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES:

CONGRESSIONAL United States Senator and Representative in Congress

LEGISLATIVE Representative in State Legislature

COUNTY County Executive, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk/Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resources Commissioner, and County Commissioner

JUDICIAL Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit – Non-incumbent Position

TOWNSHIP Supervisor, Treasurer, Clerk, Trustees, and Park Commissioners

AND FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING:

Delegates to the County Convention of the Republican and Democratic Parties.

AND FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON THE FOLLOWING PROPOSAL:

LIBRARY BOND PROPOSITION

Shall the Charter Township of Oxford, County of Oakland, Michigan, borrow a sum of not to exceed Nine Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($9,100,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, payable in not to exceed twenty years from the date of issuance, for the purpose of paying the cost of renovating, constructing an addition to, furnishing, and equipping the Township’s existing Oxford Public Library facility, including all related site improvements, appurtenances and attachments, for use by the Oxford Public Library? The estimated millage to be levied in 2020 is 0.58 mill ($0.58 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 0.50 mill ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value).

For names of candidates, full text of proposals or any other information, please contact the Charter Township of Oxford Clerk’s Office at (248) 628-9787, ext. 5

INFORMATION ON OBTAINING

AN ABSENT VOTER BALLOT FOR THE ELECTION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM:

Charter Township of Oxford

Clerk’s Office

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371-0003

CURTIS W. WRIGHT

TOWNSHIP CLERK

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787, ext. 5

Published: July 15, 2020 – Oxford Leader

Posted: Oxford Township

Village of Oxford