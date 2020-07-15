Public Notice: Oxford Township

NOTICE OF ELECTION
STATE PRIMARY ELECTION
AUGUST 4, 2020
IN
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
To the Qualified Electors:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a State Primary Election will be held in:
*****************************************************
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
County of Oakland, State of Michigan
TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020
THE POLLS will be open 7 o’clock am until 8 o’clock pm
ALL POLLING PLACES ARE HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE
BRAILLE AND AUDIO VERSIONS OF VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE
AT THE POLLING PLACES LISTED BELOW:
PRECINCT NO. 1 – Oxford United Methodist Church, 21 E. Burdick Street, Oxford, MI 48371
PRECINCT NO. 2 – Village of Oxford Community Room, 22 W. Burdick Street, Oxford, MI 48371
PRECINCT NO. 3 – Oxford Free Methodist Church, 790 S. Lapeer Road, Oxford, MI 48371
PRECINCT NO. 4 – Lake Point Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Road, Oxford, MI 48371
PRECINCT NO. 5 – Lake Point Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Road, Oxford, MI 48371
PRECINCT NO. 6 – Parks and Recreation Community Room, 2795 Seymour Lake Road, Oxford, MI 48371
PRECINCT NO. 7 – Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac Street, Oxford, MI 48371
***************************************************
FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING CANDIDATES OF ALL PARTICIPATING POLITICAL PARTIES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES:
CONGRESSIONAL United States Senator and Representative in Congress
LEGISLATIVE Representative in State Legislature
COUNTY County Executive, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk/Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resources Commissioner, and County Commissioner
JUDICIAL Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit – Non-incumbent Position
TOWNSHIP Supervisor, Treasurer, Clerk, Trustees, and Park Commissioners
AND FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING:
Delegates to the County Convention of the Republican and Democratic Parties.
AND FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON THE FOLLOWING PROPOSAL:
LIBRARY BOND PROPOSITION
Shall the Charter Township of Oxford, County of Oakland, Michigan, borrow a sum of not to exceed Nine Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($9,100,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, payable in not to exceed twenty years from the date of issuance, for the purpose of paying the cost of renovating, constructing an addition to, furnishing, and equipping the Township’s existing Oxford Public Library facility, including all related site improvements, appurtenances and attachments, for use by the Oxford Public Library? The estimated millage to be levied in 2020 is 0.58 mill ($0.58 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 0.50 mill ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value).
For names of candidates, full text of proposals or any other information, please contact the Charter Township of Oxford Clerk’s Office at (248) 628-9787, ext. 5
****************************************************
INFORMATION ON OBTAINING
AN ABSENT VOTER BALLOT FOR THE ELECTION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM:
Charter Township of Oxford
Clerk’s Office
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford, MI 48371-0003
CURTIS W. WRIGHT
TOWNSHIP CLERK
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford, MI 48371
(248) 628-9787, ext. 5
Published: July 15, 2020 – Oxford Leader
Posted: Oxford Township
Village of Oxford
NOTICE OF ELECTION