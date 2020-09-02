Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND STATE OF MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Lake Mickelson
Special Assessment District
Notice is hereby given the Charter Township of Oxford (“Township”) Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., or soon thereafter as may be heard via “zoom” video conference on whether to establish a special assessment district for the eradication and control of aquatic weeds in Lake Mickelson. The link to the video conference is:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89507757876
The ID to join the Meeting is: 895 0775 7876
The Township Clerk has received a petition for a special assessment district to make the improvements from the record of owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total land area in the proposed special assessment district, which is described below. Any objections including written appeals to the petition shall be heard at the hearing.
The Township Board of Trustees intends to make the improvements in accordance with Act 188 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1954, as amended. Preliminary plans and estimates of the cost for the improvements are on file with the Township Clerk for public examination. Annual redeterminations of costs may be necessary without a change in the special assessment district.
The following properties shall be included within the proposed special assessment district:
04-29-253-004
04-29-253-003
04-29-253-002
04-29-253-018
04-29-254-018
04-29-254-017
04-29-254-016
04-29-254-015
04-29-254-014
04-29-254-013
04-29-254-012
04-29-254-011
04-29-254-010
04-29-254-009
04-29-254-008
04-29-254-007
04-29-254-006
04-29-254-005
04-29-254-004
04-29-254-003
04-29-254-002
04-29-254-001
04-29-201-003
04-29-201-004
04-29-201-005
04-29-201-006
04-29-201-007
04-29-201-008
04-29-201-009
04-29-201-010
04-29-253-008
04-29-226-009
04-29-201-011
04-29-201-012
04-29-201-013
04-29-201-014
04-29-226-010
04-29-226-007
04-29-226-008
04-29-227-001
04-29-227-002
04-29-227-003
04-29-227-004
04-29-227-008
04-28-101-012
04-28-101-002
04-28-101-003
04-28-101-004
04-28-101-005
04-28-101-007
04-28-101-008
04-28-101-009
04-28-101-010
04-28-101-011
04-28-104-010
04-28-104-009
04-28-104-008
04-28-104-007
04-28-104-006
04-28-104-012
04-28-104-011
04-28-104-003
04-29-253-007
04-29-228-001
04-29-228-002
04-29-228-003
04-29-228-004
04-29-228-005
04-29-228-006
04-29-228-007
04-29-228-008
04-29-228-009
04-29-228-010
04-29-228-011
04-29-228-012
04-29-228-013
04-29-228-014
04-29-228-015
04-29-228-020
04-29-228-021
04-29-228-018
04-29-228-019
04-28-106-001
04-28-106-002
04-28-106-003
04-28-106-004
04-28-106-005
04-28-106-006
04-28-106-007
04-28-106-008
04-28-106-009
04-28-106-010
04-28-106-011
04-29-253-006
04-28-153-010
04-28-153-009
04-28-153-008
04-28-153-007
04-28-153-006
04-28-153-005
04-28-153-004
04-28-153-003
04-28-153-002
04-28-153-001
04-29-277-018
04-29-277-017
04-29-277-016
04-29-277-015
04-29-277-014
04-29-277-013
04-29-277-012
04-29-277-011
04-29-277-008
04-29-277-007
04-29-277-006
04-29-277-005
04-29-277-002
04-29-277-001
04-29-253-015
04-29-253-014
04-29-253-012
04-29-253-011
04-28-253-010
04-29-253-009
04-29-253-005
Boundary Map of Proposed
Lake Mickelson Special Assessment District
After this Public Hearing for which this Notice is given, there will be a second Public Hearing specifically regarding the assessment roll and the assessments against each parcel in the special assessment district and that an owner or other person having an interest in the real property must file an appearance and protest at the Public Hearing on the assessment roll in order to appeal the amount of their assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.
The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk at 248-628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.
Charter Township of Oxford
Curtis W. Wright, Clerk
Charter Township of Oxford
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford, MI 48371
(248) 628-9787
Publish: 08/26, 09/02