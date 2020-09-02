Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Lake Mickelson

Special Assessment District

Notice is hereby given the Charter Township of Oxford (“Township”) Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., or soon thereafter as may be heard via “zoom” video conference on whether to establish a special assessment district for the eradication and control of aquatic weeds in Lake Mickelson. The link to the video conference is:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89507757876

The ID to join the Meeting is: 895 0775 7876

The Township Clerk has received a petition for a special assessment district to make the improvements from the record of owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total land area in the proposed special assessment district, which is described below. Any objections including written appeals to the petition shall be heard at the hearing.

The Township Board of Trustees intends to make the improvements in accordance with Act 188 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1954, as amended. Preliminary plans and estimates of the cost for the improvements are on file with the Township Clerk for public examination. Annual redeterminations of costs may be necessary without a change in the special assessment district.

The following properties shall be included within the proposed special assessment district:

04-29-253-004

04-29-253-003

04-29-253-002

04-29-253-018

04-29-254-018

04-29-254-017

04-29-254-016

04-29-254-015

04-29-254-014

04-29-254-013

04-29-254-012

04-29-254-011

04-29-254-010

04-29-254-009

04-29-254-008

04-29-254-007

04-29-254-006

04-29-254-005

04-29-254-004

04-29-254-003

04-29-254-002

04-29-254-001

04-29-201-003

04-29-201-004

04-29-201-005

04-29-201-006

04-29-201-007

04-29-201-008

04-29-201-009

04-29-201-010

04-29-253-008

04-29-226-009

04-29-201-011

04-29-201-012

04-29-201-013

04-29-201-014

04-29-226-010

04-29-226-007

04-29-226-008

04-29-227-001

04-29-227-002

04-29-227-003

04-29-227-004

04-29-227-008

04-28-101-012

04-28-101-002

04-28-101-003

04-28-101-004

04-28-101-005

04-28-101-007

04-28-101-008

04-28-101-009

04-28-101-010

04-28-101-011

04-28-104-010

04-28-104-009

04-28-104-008

04-28-104-007

04-28-104-006

04-28-104-012

04-28-104-011

04-28-104-003

04-29-253-007

04-29-228-001

04-29-228-002

04-29-228-003

04-29-228-004

04-29-228-005

04-29-228-006

04-29-228-007

04-29-228-008

04-29-228-009

04-29-228-010

04-29-228-011

04-29-228-012

04-29-228-013

04-29-228-014

04-29-228-015

04-29-228-020

04-29-228-021

04-29-228-018

04-29-228-019

04-28-106-001

04-28-106-002

04-28-106-003

04-28-106-004

04-28-106-005

04-28-106-006

04-28-106-007

04-28-106-008

04-28-106-009

04-28-106-010

04-28-106-011

04-29-253-006

04-28-153-010

04-28-153-009

04-28-153-008

04-28-153-007

04-28-153-006

04-28-153-005

04-28-153-004

04-28-153-003

04-28-153-002

04-28-153-001

04-29-277-018

04-29-277-017

04-29-277-016

04-29-277-015

04-29-277-014

04-29-277-013

04-29-277-012

04-29-277-011

04-29-277-008

04-29-277-007

04-29-277-006

04-29-277-005

04-29-277-002

04-29-277-001

04-29-253-015

04-29-253-014

04-29-253-012

04-29-253-011

04-28-253-010

04-29-253-009

04-29-253-005

Boundary Map of Proposed

Lake Mickelson Special Assessment District

After this Public Hearing for which this Notice is given, there will be a second Public Hearing specifically regarding the assessment roll and the assessments against each parcel in the special assessment district and that an owner or other person having an interest in the real property must file an appearance and protest at the Public Hearing on the assessment roll in order to appeal the amount of their assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk at 248-628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Charter Township of Oxford

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787

Publish: 08/26, 09/02