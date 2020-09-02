Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE

A Second Reading and possible Adoption of proposed text amendments to Zoning Ordinance No. 67A.024:

• Section 2.2 – Definitions

• Section 3.4 – Intent of Districts

• Section 3.5 – Schedule of Use Regulations, and

• Article 5 – Use Regulations

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, to be held September 9, 2020, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom Video Conference. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the Oxford Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

Curtis W. Wright

Township Clerk

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787

PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader – September 2, 2020

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD