Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on November 18, 2020 via Zoom Video Conference.

PRESENT: Supervisor Dunn, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Curtis, Trustee Payne, Trustee Nold

ABSENT: Trustee Durr

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as presented.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Opened Public Hearing at 6:32 p.m. to discuss the establishment of the Lake Mickelson Special Assessment District.

Closed Public Hearing at 6:34 p.m. to discuss the establishment of the Lake Mickelson Special Assessment District.

Approved to Postpone the Fire Chief Employment Agreement until the December 9, 2020 Township Board Meeting.

Approved Resolution #4 Lake Mickelson Special Assessment District.

Approved the conveyance of the Levy Gift Property.

Approved the 2020 Millage Rates – L-4029.

Approved the Water Rate Increase from $38.00 per quarter to $40.00 per quarter. Beginning the first water billing in 2021.

Approved the Resolution honoring Patti Durr for her years of service as a Trustee and former employee for the Charter Township of Oxford.

Approved the Resolution honoring William Dunn for his years of service as Supervisor for the Charter Township of Oxford.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:13 p.m.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787 #5

Publish: Oxford Leader: December 9, 2020

***

Charter Township of Oxford

2020 – December

Board of Review

Please take NOTICE that the Charter Township of Oxford, December Board of Review is called into session to hear appeals and to correct both the assessment and tax rolls for the following reasons:

Changes in Taxable value due to a newly recognized ownership Transfer as provided for under General Property Tax Act as amended by PA 415 of 1994 and PA 476 of 1996 which are treated as clerical errors.

Clerical Errors or Mutual Mistakes of Fact as provided under original MCL 211.53b(1).

Appeals for “homestead” or “qualified agricultural property” by an owner of property which qualified on May 1 may appeal, for the current year and the immediately preceding year if the exemption was not on the tax roll, as provided for under MCL sections 211.7cc and 211.7ee as amended by PA 237 of 1994.

Appeals for Poverty Exemption for the current year, if the exemption was not denied by the previous March or July Board of Review, as provided for under MCL section 211.7u and as amended by PA 74 of 1995.

The Board of Review will meet at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, commencing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, until all business brought before the Board has been completed.

This notice is posted in compliance with the state of Michigan’s Open Meetings Act, Public Act 267 of 1976, as amended, and MCL 41.72a (2) (3).

A copy of this notice is on file in the office of the Township Clerk.

Published: Oxford Leader December 9, 2020

Posted: Oxford Township

Village of Oxford

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis Wright, Township Clerk (240) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Supervisor Jack Curtis

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Rd.

Oxford, MI 48371

(248)628-9787