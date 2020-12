Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

NOTICE

TOWNSHIP BOARD

2021 MEETING SCHEDULE

The following Township Board Meetings are scheduled to be held at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371 at 6:30 pm. In the event of Covid-19 restrictions Township Board Meetings will be held via Zoom Video Conference.

January 13, 2021

February 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

April 14, 2021

May 12, 2021

June 9, 2021

July 14, 2021

August 11, 2021

September 8, 2021

October 13, 2021

November 10, 2021

December 8, 2021

The Planning Commission may meet the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m., as needed, at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371.

The Zoning Board of Appeals may meet the second Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m., as needed, at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, Oxford, Michigan 48371.

Adopted by: Township Board: December 9, 2020

Published: Oxford Leader: December 16, 2020

Posted: Township of Oxford

Village of Oxford