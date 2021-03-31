Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
STATE OF MICHIGAN
OXFORD TOWNSHIP CEMETERIES
SPRING CLEAN-UP
Notice is hereby given that the Oxford Township Cemeteries Spring Clean-Up will begin on April 1, 2021. All artificial flowers, wreaths, and grave blankets are to be removed before April 1, 2021 or the cemetery maintenance contractor will remove and dispose of them for you.
If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk Curtis W. Wright at (248) 628-9787, ext. 5 during regular business hours.
Publication Date: March 24, 2021 and March 31, 2021
Posted: Oxford Township Office
Oxford Village Office
Curtis W. Wright, Clerk
Charter Township of Oxford
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD