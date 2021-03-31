Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

STATE OF MICHIGAN

OXFORD TOWNSHIP CEMETERIES

SPRING CLEAN-UP

Notice is hereby given that the Oxford Township Cemeteries Spring Clean-Up will begin on April 1, 2021. All artificial flowers, wreaths, and grave blankets are to be removed before April 1, 2021 or the cemetery maintenance contractor will remove and dispose of them for you.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk Curtis W. Wright at (248) 628-9787, ext. 5 during regular business hours.

Publication Date: March 24, 2021 and March 31, 2021

Posted: Oxford Township Office

Oxford Village Office

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford