Public Notice: Oxford Township Parks and Recreation

OXFORD TOWNSHIP PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

To be held at the Oxford Township Board of Trustees Meeting Room,

300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

(or as soon thereafter as may be heard)

NOTICE is hereby given that the Oxford Township Parks & Recreation Commission will

conduct a public hearing at its regular meeting on April 11, 2023.

THE PURPOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING IS AS FOLLOWS:

The Oxford Township Parks & Recreation Department is planning to submit a grant application

(due April 21, 2023) for the Community Park and Trail Capital Grant Program. If a grant is

awarded, the funds would be used to construct a universally accessibly and inclusive play

structure at Seymour Lake Township Park. As part of the grant application process, Oxford

Township Parks & Recreation is seeking public input regarding this proposed project.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the public hearing in person to provide input or

they may submit comments via U.S. mail at 2795 Seymour Lake Road, Oxford, MI 48371 or e-

mail to pcastonia@oxparkrec.org Correspondence must be received by 12:00 noon on the date

of the public meeting.

The Oxford Parks & Recreation Commission will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids

and services, such as signers, for the hearing impaired and audiotapes or printed materials being

considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or

services shall contact the Parks & Recreation Office at (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to

allow Parks & Recreation sufficient time to have the aids and services available.

Published: Oxford Leader, March 29, 2023 and April 5, 2023

Posted: Oxford Township

Oxford Township Parks & Recreation

Village of Oxford