Public Notice: Oxford Village

VILLAGE OF OXFORD
REQUEST FOR BIDS
WATER LINE SERVICE LEADS 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that bids for re-
placement of water service leads at 17 residential
locations in the Village will be accepted in the Office
of the Village Manager, 22 W. Burdick, P.O. Box 94,
Oxford, MI 48371 until 4:00 p.m. July 6th. Bids will
be opened in the Oxford Community room, 22 W.
Burdick at 4:01 p.m. July 6th, 2022.
The work will consist of replacement of the water
service line from the curbstop to the water meter
inside the building including all materials, boring
and rough grade restoration. The water box and rod
will be provided by the Village if needed. Work must
be completed by October 14th, 2022. A list of the
properties is available upon request at manager@
thevillageofoxford.org.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope
marked: “Water service line replacement Bid”. For
further information contact the Village at 248-628-
2543 or email manager@thevillageofoxford.org. The
Village reserves the right to accept or reject any or all
bids, and to waive any informalities or technicalities
regarding the bids when deemed to be in the best
interest of the Village.
Joseph M. Madore, Village Manager
Email: manager@thevillageofoxford.org
Tel: 248-628-2543