Public Notice: Oxford Village

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

REQUEST FOR BIDS

WATER LINE SERVICE LEADS 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that bids for re-

placement of water service leads at 17 residential

locations in the Village will be accepted in the Office

of the Village Manager, 22 W. Burdick, P.O. Box 94,

Oxford, MI 48371 until 4:00 p.m. July 6th. Bids will

be opened in the Oxford Community room, 22 W.

Burdick at 4:01 p.m. July 6th, 2022.

The work will consist of replacement of the water

service line from the curbstop to the water meter

inside the building including all materials, boring

and rough grade restoration. The water box and rod

will be provided by the Village if needed. Work must

be completed by October 14th, 2022. A list of the

properties is available upon request at manager@

thevillageofoxford.org.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope

marked: “Water service line replacement Bid”. For

further information contact the Village at 248-628-

2543 or email manager@thevillageofoxford.org. The

Village reserves the right to accept or reject any or all

bids, and to waive any informalities or technicalities

regarding the bids when deemed to be in the best

interest of the Village.

Joseph M. Madore, Village Manager

Email: manager@thevillageofoxford.org

Tel: 248-628-2543