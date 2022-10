Notice of HYDRANT FLUSHING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Village of Oxford Department of Public Works will begin

flushing hydrants beginning Monday, October 10 through Friday, October 21, 2022. During that

time, residents may experience low water pressure as well as discolored water and possible

sediment. Contact the Village of Oxford offices at 248.628.2543 with any questions.

Notice Posted by:

Joe Madore, Village Manager

Publish October 5, 2022, Oxford Leader