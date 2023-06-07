Public Notice: Oxford Village

2023 Water Quality Report for Village of Oxford
This report covers the drinking water quality for the
Village of Oxford and the 2022 calendar year. This
information is a snapshot of the quality of the water that
we provided to you in 2022. Included are details about
where your water comes from, what it contains, and how
it compares to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
and state standards.
Your water comes from 3 groundwater wells, 2 of which
are over 113 ft deep. In 2007 a new well that was put
into service is 108 ft deep.
The State performed an assessment of our source water
to determine the susceptibility or the relative potential of
contamination. The susceptibility rating is on a seven-
tiered scale from "very-low" to "very-high" based on
geologic sensitivity, well construction, water chemistry
and contamination sources. The susceptibility of our
source is “High.” due to geologic sensitivity (sand and
gravel)
There are no significant sources of contamination in our
water supply. We are making efforts to protect our
sources with a “Wellhead Protection Program.” Our
program was the first EPA approved program in the
State of Michigan, and approved by the Oxford Village
Council in 2005.
Contaminants and their presence in water:
Drinking Water, including bottled water, may
reasonably be expected to contain at least small
amounts of some contaminants. The presence
of contaminants does not necessarily indicate
that water poses a health risk. More information
about contaminants and potential health effects
can be obtained by calling the EPA’s Safe
Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink,
EPA prescribes regulations that limit the amount
of certain contaminants in water provided by
public water systems. Food and Drug
Administration regulations establish limits for
contaminants in bottled water which provide the
same protection for public health.
Vulnerability of sub-populations: Some
people may be more vulnerable to contaminants
in drinking water than the general population.
Immuno-compromised persons such as persons
with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons
who have undergone organ transplants, people
with HIV/AIDS or other immune systems
disorders, some elderly, and infants can be
particularly at risk from infections. These people
should seek advice about drinking water from
their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines
on appropriate means to lessen the risk of
infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial
contaminants are available from the Safe
Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
Sources of drinking water: The sources of
drinking water (both tap water and bottled water)
include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs,
springs, and wells. Our water comes from wells.
As water travels over the surface of the land or
through the ground, it dissolves naturally-
occurring minerals and in some cases,
radioactive material, and can pick up substances
resulting from the presence of animals or from
human activity.
Contaminants that may be present in source
water include:
Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and
bacteria, which may come from sewage
treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural
livestock operations and wildlife.
Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and
metals, which can be naturally-occurring or
result from urban storm water runoff, industrial
or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas
production, mining or farming.
Pesticides and herbicides, which may come
from a variety of sources such as agriculture and
residential uses.
Radioactive contaminants, which are naturally
occurring or be the result of oil and gas
production and mining activities.
Organic chemical contaminants, including
synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which
are by-products of industrial processes and
petroleum production, and can, also, come from
gas stations, urban storm water runoff, and
septic systems.
Water Quality Data
The table below lists all the drinking water contaminants that we detected during the 2022 calendar year. The presence of
these contaminants in the water does not necessarily indicate that the water poses a health risk. Unless otherwise noted,
the data presented in this table is from testing done January 1 – December 31, 2022. The State allows us to monitor for
certain contaminants less than once per year because the concentrations of these contaminants are not expected to vary
significantly from year to year. All of the data is representative of the water quality, but some are more than one year old.
Terms and abbreviations used in table below:
Maximum Contaminant Level Goal (MCLG): The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no
known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.
Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL): The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs
are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.
Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level (MRDL): means the highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water.
There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.
Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal (MRDLG): means the level of a drinking water disinfectant below
which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to
control microbial contaminants.
N/A: Not applicable ND: not detectable at testing limit
(ppb): parts per billion or micrograms per liter / (ppm): parts per million or milligrams per liter
Action Level: The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements that a
water system must follow.
EPTDS: Entry point to distribution system/ water to system
RAA: Running annual average
pCi/L: picocuries per liter (a measure of radioactivity).
Regulated
Contaminant MCL MCLG Your
Water Range Sample
Date
Violation
Yes / No
Typical Source of
Contaminant
Arsenic
(ppb)
10
(ppb) 0
0
0 at
EPTDS
N/A 7/11/2017 No
Erosion of natural deposits; Runoff
from orchards; Runoff from glass
and electronics production wastes
Nitrate 10
(ppm) 10 0.10 N/A 7/13/2022 No Erosion of natural deposits
TTHM – Total
Trihalomethanes
(ppb)
80
(ppb) N/A 0.0
(ppb) N/A 7/13/2022 No Byproduct of drinking water
disinfection
HAA5 (ppb) 60
(ppb) N/A 1.1 N/A 7/13/2022 No Byproduct of drinking water
disinfection
Fluoride
(ppm) 4 4 0.1 ppm N/A 7/27/2020 No
Erosion of natural deposits.
Discharge from fertilizer and
aluminum factories.
Barium
(ppm) 2 2 .05 N/A 7/11/2017 No
Discharge of drilling wastes
Discharge from metal refineries
Erosion of natural deposits
Selenium
(ppm) 50 50 1 N/A 2009 No
Discharge of drilling wastes
Discharge from metal refineries
Erosion of natural deposits
Chlorine
(ppm)
4 4 RAA:
0.32 ppm
0.02-0.7
ppm
2022 No
Water additive used to control
microbes 4 4
Combined
radium
(pCi/L)
5 0 0.4 +/- 0.6
pCi/L N/A 7/15/2022 No Erosion of natural deposits
Special Monitoring and
Unregulated Contaminant **
Your
Water Range Sample
Date
Violation
Yes / no
Typical Source of
Contaminant
Sodium (ppm) 91 ppm N/A 7/27/2020 No Erosion of natural deposits
Contaminant
Subject to AL
Action
Level
MCL
G
90% of
Samples
< This
Level
Sample
Date
Number of
Samples
Above AL
Range of
Individual
Results
Typical Source of
Contaminant
Lead
(ppb) 15 0 0.0 ppb 2022 0 0.0-3.0
Corrosion of household
plumbing systems; Erosion
of natural deposits
Copper
(ppm) 1.3 1.3 0.5 ppm 2022 0
0.0-0.7
Corrosion of household
plumbing systems; Erosion
of natural deposits;
Leaching from wood
preservatives
** Unregulated contaminants are those for which EPA has not established drinking water standards. Monitoring helps
EPA to determine where certain contaminants occur and whether it needs to regulate those contaminants.
Lead and Copper Health affects language
Lead:
If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.
Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. The
Village of Oxford is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in
plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead
exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you have a lead
service line it is recommended that you run your water for at least 5 minutes to flush water from both your home plumbing
and the lead service line. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested.
Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure from the Safe
Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead .
Copper:
Copper is an essential nutrient, but some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over a
relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress. Some people who drink water containing copper
in excess of the action level over many years could suffer liver or kidney damage. People with Wilson’s disease should
consult their personal doctor.
Our water supply has an estimated 547 lead service lines out of a total of 1322 service lines. The Village of
Oxford has upgraded a total of 121 service lines to eliminate the lead lines to date.
Microbial
Contaminants MCL MCLG Number
Detected
Violation
Yes / No
Typical Source of
Contaminant
Total Coliform
Bacteria
1 positive monthly sample
(5% of monthly samples positive) 0 0 NO Naturally present in the
environment
Fecal Coliform
and E. coli
Routine and repeat sample total
coliform positive, and one is also
fecal or E. coli positive
0 0 NO Human and animal fecal
waste
The Village of Oxford did not have any violations for the 2022 calendar year.
If you would like to know more about the report, please contact Mark Dowson at
markd@highlandtreatment.com or to view this report and source water assessment go to
www.villageofoxford.org
Village offices, Phone 248-628-2543
Council meetings are on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.
Published June 7, 2023, Oxford Leader