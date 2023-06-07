Public Notice: Oxford Village

2023 Water Quality Report for Village of Oxford

This report covers the drinking water quality for the

Village of Oxford and the 2022 calendar year. This

information is a snapshot of the quality of the water that

we provided to you in 2022. Included are details about

where your water comes from, what it contains, and how

it compares to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

and state standards.

Your water comes from 3 groundwater wells, 2 of which

are over 113 ft deep. In 2007 a new well that was put

into service is 108 ft deep.

The State performed an assessment of our source water

to determine the susceptibility or the relative potential of

contamination. The susceptibility rating is on a seven-

tiered scale from "very-low" to "very-high" based on

geologic sensitivity, well construction, water chemistry

and contamination sources. The susceptibility of our

source is “High.” due to geologic sensitivity (sand and

gravel)

There are no significant sources of contamination in our

water supply. We are making efforts to protect our

sources with a “Wellhead Protection Program.” Our

program was the first EPA approved program in the

State of Michigan, and approved by the Oxford Village

Council in 2005.

 Contaminants and their presence in water:

Drinking Water, including bottled water, may

reasonably be expected to contain at least small

amounts of some contaminants. The presence

of contaminants does not necessarily indicate

that water poses a health risk. More information

about contaminants and potential health effects

can be obtained by calling the EPA’s Safe

Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).

In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink,

EPA prescribes regulations that limit the amount

of certain contaminants in water provided by

public water systems. Food and Drug

Administration regulations establish limits for

contaminants in bottled water which provide the

same protection for public health.

 Vulnerability of sub-populations: Some

people may be more vulnerable to contaminants

in drinking water than the general population.

Immuno-compromised persons such as persons

with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons

who have undergone organ transplants, people

with HIV/AIDS or other immune systems

disorders, some elderly, and infants can be

particularly at risk from infections. These people

should seek advice about drinking water from

their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines

on appropriate means to lessen the risk of

infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial

contaminants are available from the Safe

Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).

 Sources of drinking water: The sources of

drinking water (both tap water and bottled water)

include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs,

springs, and wells. Our water comes from wells.

As water travels over the surface of the land or

through the ground, it dissolves naturally-

occurring minerals and in some cases,

radioactive material, and can pick up substances

resulting from the presence of animals or from

human activity.

 Contaminants that may be present in source

water include:

 Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and

bacteria, which may come from sewage

treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural

livestock operations and wildlife.

 Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and

metals, which can be naturally-occurring or

result from urban storm water runoff, industrial

or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas

production, mining or farming.

 Pesticides and herbicides, which may come

from a variety of sources such as agriculture and

residential uses.

 Radioactive contaminants, which are naturally

occurring or be the result of oil and gas

production and mining activities.

 Organic chemical contaminants, including

synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which

are by-products of industrial processes and

petroleum production, and can, also, come from

gas stations, urban storm water runoff, and

septic systems.

Water Quality Data

The table below lists all the drinking water contaminants that we detected during the 2022 calendar year. The presence of

these contaminants in the water does not necessarily indicate that the water poses a health risk. Unless otherwise noted,

the data presented in this table is from testing done January 1 – December 31, 2022. The State allows us to monitor for

certain contaminants less than once per year because the concentrations of these contaminants are not expected to vary

significantly from year to year. All of the data is representative of the water quality, but some are more than one year old.

Terms and abbreviations used in table below:

 Maximum Contaminant Level Goal (MCLG): The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no

known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.

 Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL): The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs

are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.

 Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level (MRDL): means the highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water.

There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.

 Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal (MRDLG): means the level of a drinking water disinfectant below

which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to

control microbial contaminants.

 N/A: Not applicable ND: not detectable at testing limit

 (ppb): parts per billion or micrograms per liter / (ppm): parts per million or milligrams per liter

 Action Level: The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements that a

water system must follow.

 EPTDS: Entry point to distribution system/ water to system

 RAA: Running annual average

 pCi/L: picocuries per liter (a measure of radioactivity).

Regulated

Contaminant MCL MCLG Your

Water Range Sample

Date

Violation

Yes / No

Typical Source of

Contaminant

Arsenic

(ppb)

10

(ppb) 0

0

0 at

EPTDS

N/A 7/11/2017 No

Erosion of natural deposits; Runoff

from orchards; Runoff from glass

and electronics production wastes

Nitrate 10

(ppm) 10 0.10 N/A 7/13/2022 No Erosion of natural deposits

TTHM – Total

Trihalomethanes

(ppb)

80

(ppb) N/A 0.0

(ppb) N/A 7/13/2022 No Byproduct of drinking water

disinfection

HAA5 (ppb) 60

(ppb) N/A 1.1 N/A 7/13/2022 No Byproduct of drinking water

disinfection

Fluoride

(ppm) 4 4 0.1 ppm N/A 7/27/2020 No

Erosion of natural deposits.

Discharge from fertilizer and

aluminum factories.

Barium

(ppm) 2 2 .05 N/A 7/11/2017 No

Discharge of drilling wastes

Discharge from metal refineries

Erosion of natural deposits

Selenium

(ppm) 50 50 1 N/A 2009 No

Discharge of drilling wastes

Discharge from metal refineries

Erosion of natural deposits

Chlorine

(ppm)

4 4 RAA:

0.32 ppm

0.02-0.7

ppm

2022 No

Water additive used to control

microbes 4 4

Combined

radium

(pCi/L)

5 0 0.4 +/- 0.6

pCi/L N/A 7/15/2022 No Erosion of natural deposits

Special Monitoring and

Unregulated Contaminant **

Your

Water Range Sample

Date

Violation

Yes / no

Typical Source of

Contaminant

Sodium (ppm) 91 ppm N/A 7/27/2020 No Erosion of natural deposits

Contaminant

Subject to AL

Action

Level

MCL

G

90% of

Samples

< This

Level

Sample

Date

Number of

Samples

Above AL

Range of

Individual

Results

Typical Source of

Contaminant

Lead

(ppb) 15 0 0.0 ppb 2022 0 0.0-3.0

Corrosion of household

plumbing systems; Erosion

of natural deposits

Copper

(ppm) 1.3 1.3 0.5 ppm 2022 0

0.0-0.7

Corrosion of household

plumbing systems; Erosion

of natural deposits;

Leaching from wood

preservatives

** Unregulated contaminants are those for which EPA has not established drinking water standards. Monitoring helps

EPA to determine where certain contaminants occur and whether it needs to regulate those contaminants.

Lead and Copper Health affects language

Lead:

If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.

Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. The

Village of Oxford is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in

plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead

exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you have a lead

service line it is recommended that you run your water for at least 5 minutes to flush water from both your home plumbing

and the lead service line. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested.

Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure from the Safe

Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead .

Copper:

Copper is an essential nutrient, but some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over a

relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress. Some people who drink water containing copper

in excess of the action level over many years could suffer liver or kidney damage. People with Wilson’s disease should

consult their personal doctor.

Our water supply has an estimated 547 lead service lines out of a total of 1322 service lines. The Village of

Oxford has upgraded a total of 121 service lines to eliminate the lead lines to date.

Microbial

Contaminants MCL MCLG Number

Detected

Violation

Yes / No

Typical Source of

Contaminant

Total Coliform

Bacteria

1 positive monthly sample

(5% of monthly samples positive) 0 0 NO Naturally present in the

environment

Fecal Coliform

and E. coli

Routine and repeat sample total

coliform positive, and one is also

fecal or E. coli positive

0 0 NO Human and animal fecal

waste

The Village of Oxford did not have any violations for the 2022 calendar year.

If you would like to know more about the report, please contact Mark Dowson at

markd@highlandtreatment.com or to view this report and source water assessment go to

www.villageofoxford.org

Village offices, Phone 248-628-2543

Council meetings are on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.

Published June 7, 2023, Oxford Leader