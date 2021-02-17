Public Notice: Oxford Village

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CONSIDERATION OF AMENDING

ORDINANCE No. 411

PROHIBITION OF MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENT ORDIANCE

Please take notice that the Village of Oxford Council will hold a virtual Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter via ZOOM as permitted per P.A.228 for safety reasons to mitigate the transfer risk of COVID-19. Meeting access code/information will be available on our website at www.thevillageofoxford.org and will be printed on the header of the published agenda. This Public Hearing is being held for the purpose of considering a Second Reading for an ordinance amendment prohibiting marihuana establishments to sunset on October 31, 2021.

A complete copy of the ordinance amendment is available for review on-line, or by contacting the office of the Village Clerk, 22 W. Burdick, Oxford, 48371, during regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Phone: 248-628-2543. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing are asked to contact the Village Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing to make special arrangements. Anyone wishing to comment on the Prohibition of Marihuana Establishments Ordinance amendment may do so in person, at the public hearing or in writing by mail addressed to: Village of Oxford Clerk, P.O. Box 94, Oxford, Michigan. Email: clerk@thevillageofoxford.org.

Teresa L. Onica, CMC

Village of Oxford Clerk

Published: February 17, 2021, Oxford Leader