Public Notice: Oxford Village

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DELINQUENT WATER/SEWER AND

VIOLATION NOTICES

ADDED TO 2021 TAX BILL

Notice is hereby given that Tuesday, May 11, 2021 the Village of Oxford will hold a public hearing in the Village Council Chambers, 22 W. Burdick, Oxford, MI at 7:00 p.m. This Public Hearing is for the purpose of hearing public comments for placing delinquent water/sewer and other village violation notices on the 2021 Tax Bill as a lien on the property per village Ordinance #321 Sec. 70-78(d). Council will consider public comments in writing or in person. Submit written comments to clerk@thevillageofoxford.org, 22 W. Burdick, Oxford, MI. 48371. Persons needing assistance are asked to contact the Clerk’s office during regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (248)-628-2543, no less than 72- hours in advance of the meeting if special accommodations are needed.

Teresa Onica, Village CMC

Oxford, Village Clerk/Treasurer

Published April 21, 2021, Oxford Leader