Public Notice: Polly Ann Trailway

Notice
Polly Ann Trailway
Public Review of Master Plan
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE POLLY ANN TRAILWAY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL is seeking public input regarding the draft 2021-2025 Polly Ann Trailway Master Plan. The proposed plan will be available for review through December 17, 2020 to January 17, 2021. A formal public hearing regarding the plan will be held via “go to meeting” on January 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm as part of the regularly scheduled Polly Ann Trailway Management Council meeting.
A hard copy of the draft master plan will not be available for review due to COVID-19. A digital copy of the plan is available on the Trail website at: www.pollyanntrailway.org
Written comments may be submitted to the Trail Manager at:23 E. Elmwood P.O. Box 112 Leonard MI 48367 or by email at: manager@pollyanntrailway.org and must be received before January 17, 2021.
Linda S. Moran
Polly Ann Trail Manager
Oakland County

