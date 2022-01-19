Public Notices: Addison Township

TOWNSHIP OF ADDISON

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF ELIGIBILITY

TO INCORPORATE AS

A CHARTER TOWNSHIP AND

RIGHT TO REFERENDUM

Official certification has been received from the Michigan Secretary of State that the Township of Addison has a population of 2,000 or more, and the Township Board has the right to exercise one of three options concerning status as a charter township under the provisions of the Charter Township Act, Public Act 359 of 1947, as amended (MCL 42.3a):

1. Adopt by majority vote a resolution opposed to incorporation as a charter township.

2. Adopt by majority vote a resolution of intent to approve incorporation as a charter township by resolution. At least 60 days after the adoption of the resolution of intent, the township board may adopt the resolution to incorporate as a charter township.

3. Adopt by majority vote a resolution to place before the electorate at the next regular or special township election the question of incorporation as a charter township.

If Option 2 is adopted by the Township Board, the citizens of the township have the right to file a “Right to Referendum Petition.” This petition must be filed before the final adoption of the resolution to incorporate as a charter township. The petition must follow, in general form, the nominating petition form as prescribed in the Michigan Election Law (MCL 168.488), and the heading must indicate “Disagreement of Intent to Incorporate as a Charter Township.” The petition must be signed by not less than 10% of the number of electors of the township voting for township supervisor at the last election in which a supervisor was elected.

If the petition is successful, the question of incorporation will be placed on the ballot at the next general or special township election.

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI. 48367

248 628 3317

Publish: January 19, 2022 and January 26, 2022

***

Township of Addison

Public Hearing Notice

Zoning Board of Appeals

Please be advised pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, the Township of Addison Zoning Board of Appeals on February 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, shall hold a Public Hearing and the meeting/hearing will be held at the Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI. 48367

The Zoning Board of Appeals shall hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application based on materials and documents submitted by the applicants:

Case 22-3 Applicant: Dr Surendra and Jayshree Kelwala

Applicants address 679 Gravel Ridge

Easement Parcel Address: 691 Gravel Ridge Easement Parcel ID: 05.22.153.021

Zoning of Easement Parcel Residential -1 (R-1)

The Public Hearing:

The Applicant seeks an interpretation of the Township of Addison, Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Code of Ordinances, Dock Ordinance; (Article 13, Lake Lot District Overlay, including section 13.02 and section 13.03)

The Applicant seeks Appeals of Administrative Decisions from the Ordinance Enforcement Officer decisions (3) and the District Court disposition and property owner agreement (1). The complete request for the appeal of administrative decisions is available at the Township Clerks office to view or copy.

The complete zoning ordinance is available at the Clerk’s Office to view or purchase or on the website. www.addisontwp.org

Notices: A copy of this notification was mailed to property owners of record within three hundred (300) feet of all boundaries. A complete copy of the underlying application for case #22-3 is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours for review, inspection or purchase. Your written comments, including an email, are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than the close of business of the date of the Public Hearing. You may mail to the address above attention “Zoning Board of Appeals,” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at the above address or present written comments at the Public Hearing in person up to the close of the Public Hearing. The ZBA board pack is available on the Township’s website one week prior to the meeting at www.addisontwp.org under Township Information/Agenda/ZBA agenda packets. The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting or public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Clerk allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request for aids or services. 248.628.3317 ext 216

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

Publish: January 19, 2022