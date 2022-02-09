Public Notices: Addison Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District

for Tu Van Trail

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at a Special Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Millstan and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish February 2nd and February 9th

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Road Improvements

Assessment District for Manotic & Catchacoma

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at a Special Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for Road Improvements of the private and public road(s) known as Manotic & Catchacoma and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish February 2nd and February 9th