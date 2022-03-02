Public Notices: Addison Township

ADDISON TOWNSHIP 2022

MARCH BOARD OF REVIEW

The Addison Township Board of Review will hold an organizational meeting on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of reviewing the 2022 Assessment Roll with the Assessor.

The Addison Township Board of Review will meet and hear appeals on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 9-12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. and Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Please call (248)628-5409 ext. 215 to schedule an appointment. The meetings are held at the Township Hall located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Additional meetings if needed will be scheduled and posted at the Township Hall. You can schedule an appointment to review your assessment with the Assessor prior to the Board of Review by calling

(248)628-5409 ext. 214. Tentative Equalization Factor for all classes is 1.0000. Residents and non-residents may appeal by mail or in person, but petitions must be received at our township hall, no later than 9:00 p.m. March 16, 2022.

2022 Agri. Comm. Ind. Res. Per.

Tent. Ratio 50.00 50.00 50.00 50.00 50.00

Garrett Steele, MAAO (3) MCPPE ASA

Addison Township Assessor

PUBLISHED: February 16, February 23 and March 2

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Road Improvements Assessment District for Manotic & Catchacoma

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for Road Improvements of the private and public road(s) known as Manotic & Catchacoma and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 2nd and March 9th

***

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District for Tu Van Trail

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at a Regular Meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at Township Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township Board to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Tu Van Trail and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish March 2nd and March 9th