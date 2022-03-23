Public Notices: Addison Township

Township of Addison

Public Hearing Notice

Zoning Board of Appeals

Please be advised pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, the Township of Addison Zoning Board of Appeals on April 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, shall hold a Public Hearing and the meeting/hearing will be held at the Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI. 48367.

The Zoning Board of Appeals shall hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application based on materials and documents submitted by the applicants:

Case 22-5 Applicant: Cameron and Kristen Kennedy

Applicants/parcel address 267 Baywood

Combined parcel ID: 05.22.402.035

Zoning: Suburban Farms (R-1)

Applicants parcel ID: 05.22.402.016 and 017

The Public Hearing:

The Applicant seeks variances from the Township of Addison, Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Code of Ordinances, Article 8, section 8.05.3 Maximum Ground Floor Coverage and Section 8.05.04 Minimum Yard Setbacks.

The applicant is requesting the following variances:

1. A 1602 square feet variance (35.8%) maximum ground floor lot coverage Section 8.05.3.

2. A 26- foot and 5- inch rear yard setback variance from Section 8.05.4 (Deck).

3. A 9-foot and 9-inch variance side yard setback variance from Section 8.05.4 (Kitchen).

4. A 7-foot and 9-inch side yard setback variance from Section 8.05.4 (Swim spa).

Section 8.05 – Area, density, height and yard regulations.

8.05. 3. Maximum ground floor lot coverage: Fifteen (15) percent.

8.05.4. Minimum yards (setbacks): Front: Fifty (50) feet. Side, least one (1): Fifteen (15) feet. Side, total two (2): Thirty (30) feet. Rear: Thirty (30) feet.

The complete zoning ordinance is available at the Clerk’s Office to view or purchase or on the website. www.addisontwp.org

Notices: A copy of this notification was mailed to property owners of record within three hundred (300) feet of all boundaries. A complete copy of the underlying application for case #22-5 is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours for review, inspection or purchase. Your written comments, including an email, are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than the close of business of the date of the Public Hearing. You may mail to the address above attention “Zoning Board of Appeals,” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at the above address or present written comments at the Public Hearing in person up to the close of the Public Hearing. The ZBA board pack is available on the Township’s website one week prior to the meeting at www.addisontwp.org under Township Information/Agenda/ZBA agenda packets. The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting or public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Clerk allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request for aids or services. 248.628.3317 ext 216

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

Publish: March 23, 2022

Township of Addison

Public Hearing Notice

Zoning Board of Appeals

Please be advised pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, the Township of Addison Zoning Board of Appeals on April 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, shall hold a Public Hearing and the meeting/hearing will be held at the Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI. 48367

The Zoning Board of Appeals shall hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application based on materials and documents submitted by the applicants:

Case 22-4

Applicant: Dr Surendra and Jayshree Kelwala

Applicants/parcel address 679 Gravel Ridge

Applicants parcel ID 05.22.301.001

Zoning: Suburban Farms (SF)

The Public Hearing:

The Applicant seeks a variance of the Township of Addison, Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Code of Ordinances, Article 13, Lake Lot District Overlay, Section 13.03.3.

The applicant is requesting a 35-foot variance from the 50-foot setback (the system is proposed 15 feet from the lake) on the north side and a 34 – foot variance (the system is proposed 16 feet from the lake) on the south side for placement of an on-site sewage disposal system.

13.03. 3 Septic systems shall be located a minimum of one hundred (100) feet from the lake and shall be designed so as to drain away from the lake and its watersheds and its tributaries, and any wells. The one hundred (100) feet setback may be reduced to not less than fifty (50) feet provided that an applicant submits to the township an approved on-site wastewater treatment system permit issued by the Oakland County Health Division or any replacement entity.

AND, The Applicant seeks Appeals of Administrative Decisions from the Building Official decision.

The complete zoning ordinance is available at the Clerk’s Office to view or purchase or on the website. www.addisontwp.org

Notices: A copy of this notification was mailed to property owners of record within three hundred (300) feet of all boundaries. A complete copy of the underlying application for case #22-4 is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours for review, inspection or purchase. Your written comments, including an email, are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than the close of business of the date of the Public Hearing. You may mail to the address above attention “Zoning Board of Appeals,” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at the above address or present written comments at the Public Hearing in person up to the close of the Public Hearing. The ZBA board pack is available on the Township’s website one week prior to the meeting at www.addisontwp.org under Township Information/Agenda/ZBA agenda packets. The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting or public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Clerk allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request for aids or services. 248.628.3317 ext 216

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

Publish: March 23, 2022